Help Save Ryan

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $12,529
Campaign funds will be received by Ryan Zink
On January 6th I was working as a Congressional Media Campaign Staffer for my father Jeff Zink Congressional District 3, Arizona.
I was waived through the barricades by police. I did not walk into the capitol building, I did not cause any destruction, I offered aid to police, I attempted to stop violent protestors from attacking the police with the video seen and heard here.
(What Parler Saw During the Attack on the Capitol)
https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=wd3geYW1nvRL
Despite doing all of this they still charged me with a felony and two misdemeanors.
These funds will be used to pay for legal expenses and to help the family offset the cost of legal expenses, incarceration, and other expenses associated with his case.
I lost my business, was forced to move, and now can no longer finish school.
Help me fight for my freedom, my education, and my life.
NONE OF THESE FUNDS WILL GO TOWARDS THE RYAN ZINK FOR US CONGRESS CONTRIBUTIONS. FEC LAW PROHIBITS THIS ACTIVITY.
For you, your wife and your baby girl. Hopefully this helps make this Christmas a little more special!
Godbless!
God bless you, I hope this helps.
hi Ryan, saw your interview Sunday on OAN thanks for standing up to the diabolical deepstate
We will continue to pray for all J6ers and ask God for justice!
Saw you with Donna on BNN. Please email me for USSC Case Law info.
Praying Numbers 6:22-27 of you.
Let's go! 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Georgia Constitution Party just heard your father speak
Let’s GO!
Best wishes to you in your campaign.
Prayers for you 🙏🙏🙏 - KT
Keep your chin up and know that I pray for you and all of the J6 prisoners each night. You will get through this and the people responsible for this miscarriage of justice will one day find themselves facing true justice before God.
Help this guy resist tyranny
