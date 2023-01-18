Help Save Ryan

On January 6th I was working as a Congressional Media Campaign Staffer for my father Jeff Zink Congressional District 3, Arizona.

I was waived through the barricades by police. I did not walk into the capitol building, I did not cause any destruction, I offered aid to police, I attempted to stop violent protestors from attacking the police with the video seen and heard here.

(What Parler Saw During the Attack on the Capitol)

https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=wd3geYW1nvRL

Despite doing all of this they still charged me with a felony and two misdemeanors.

These funds will be used to pay for legal expenses and to help the family offset the cost of legal expenses, incarceration, and other expenses associated with his case.

I lost my business, was forced to move, and now can no longer finish school.

Help me fight for my freedom, my education, and my life.

NONE OF THESE FUNDS WILL GO TOWARDS THE RYAN ZINK FOR US CONGRESS CONTRIBUTIONS. FEC LAW PROHIBITS THIS ACTIVITY.