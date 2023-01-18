Help Save Ryan

Campaign Image

On January 6th I was working as a Congressional Media Campaign Staffer for my father Jeff Zink Congressional District 3, Arizona.
I was waived through the barricades by police. I did not walk into the capitol building, I did not cause any destruction, I offered aid to police, I attempted to stop violent protestors from attacking the police with the video seen and heard here.

(What Parler Saw During the Attack on the Capitol) 

https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=wd3geYW1nvRL

Despite doing all of this they still charged me with a felony and two misdemeanors.

These funds will be used to pay for legal expenses and to help the family offset the cost of legal expenses, incarceration, and other expenses associated with his case.

I lost my business, was forced to move, and now can no longer finish school.
Help me fight for my freedom, my education, and my life.

NONE OF THESE FUNDS WILL GO TOWARDS THE RYAN ZINK FOR US CONGRESS CONTRIBUTIONS. FEC LAW PROHIBITS THIS ACTIVITY.

Recent Donations
Show:
CannCon
$ 250.00 USD
26 days ago

For you, your wife and your baby girl. Hopefully this helps make this Christmas a little more special!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Godbless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Patriotic rainbow
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you, I hope this helps.

John in NC
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

hi Ryan, saw your interview Sunday on OAN thanks for standing up to the diabolical deepstate

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

We will continue to pray for all J6ers and ask God for justice!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Saw you with Donna on BNN. Please email me for USSC Case Law info.

Lawrence Hudson
$ 1000.00 USD
5 months ago

Banners for Freedom Ministries
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Praying Numbers 6:22-27 of you.

Larry Jenkins
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Larry Jenkins
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Kari
$ 30.00 USD
11 months ago

Let's go! 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Georgia Constitution Party just heard your father speak

CrankyGringo
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Let’s GO!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Best wishes to you in your campaign.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers for you 🙏🙏🙏 - KT

Zoe Grant
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Bill S
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep your chin up and know that I pray for you and all of the J6 prisoners each night. You will get through this and the people responsible for this miscarriage of justice will one day find themselves facing true justice before God.

Stuart Mannefeld
$ 24.00 USD
1 year ago

Help this guy resist tyranny

