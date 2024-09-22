Campaign Image

Help Ryan Parks relocate to Arizona

 USD $111,111

 USD $500

Help Ryan Parks relocate to Arizona

I just got my home legally stolen. Because I know how to save the world. Watch The Content on The Angelic Alliance on you tube. "They" do not want me to my job. So my home got seized. I'm now headed to Arzona, to see what magic I can make happen. Answer: A lot. I know the Hopi hold the ancient Djedi history Lucas based Star Wars on. I'm going to bring them billions of dollars of loving tourism.

Anonymous Giver
$ 18.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for the chats

Myra
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Can't wait to make our new lightsabers

Anonymous Giver
$ 11.00 USD
2 months ago

From an old friend...Thanks for your generosity when I needed it. What goes around 🪃

Antoinette McDaniel
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck angel toni Stauffer. Lfg

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Tammy Biddle
$ 111.00 USD
3 months ago

You got this 😊

