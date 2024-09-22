Help Ryan Parks relocate to Arizona

Goal:
USD $111,111
Raised:
USD $500
Campaign funds will be received by Ryan Parks
I just got my home legally stolen. Because I know how to save the world. Watch The Content on The Angelic Alliance on you tube. "They" do not want me to my job. So my home got seized. I'm now headed to Arzona, to see what magic I can make happen. Answer: A lot. I know the Hopi hold the ancient Djedi history Lucas based Star Wars on. I'm going to bring them billions of dollars of loving tourism.
Thanks for the chats
Can't wait to make our new lightsabers
From an old friend...Thanks for your generosity when I needed it. What goes around 🪃
Good luck angel toni Stauffer. Lfg
You got this 😊
