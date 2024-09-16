Ryan Meyer's Smile

**** Thank you to all those who have given! We've updated our goal to reflect the ballpark of total cost. Please continue to share :) ****

Many of you know Ryan Meyer, a sweet and social man who never complains. He is a joy to be around and has brought nothing but love and life with his positive outlook on life to our Fairwood Community for over 25 years. Ryan has had a tough road in life as he was born with a disfiguring birth defect, put up for adoption, orphaned at age 10, and had multiple extensive surgeries as a child. He came to live with relatives in Fairwood and has been well loved by his neighbors for over twenty years. Ryan is a positive guy who would never turn down helping his community.

A devout Kentridge graduate and fan, Ryan could spend hours talking about KR sports and his love for their drama program. Ryan is literally Kentridge's biggest fan; he has been watching their games spanning over a decade and attending their drama performances.

Ryan is also a strong Christian who loves God and goes on mission trips to love people. He diligently attends and volunteers at two churches, Renton Christian Center, and New Life Church’s Renton and Covington campuses. You have likely seen Ryan riding his bike to these churches and around the Fairwood area where he rides his bike to his full-time job at Fred Meyer. A job he has faithfully worked at for over 15 years and never calls in sick. Overall, Ryan has been a blessing to so many places and people that we want to do the same for him.

Ryan now has an opportunity to further improve his quality of life by having dental surgery done, so he can have a beautiful smile to match his personality. This is where we need your help! We are asking for the Fairwood community to pull together $16,500 to support Ryan on the next leg of his journey. He is indeed a winner and deserves a winning smile.

Sincerely,

Your Fairwood Neighbors.

