Ryan Meyer's Smile

Goal:
USD $16,500
Raised:
USD $17,200
Campaign funds will be received by Ryan Meyer
**** Thank you to all those who have given! We've updated our goal to reflect the ballpark of total cost. Please continue to share :) ****
Many of you know Ryan Meyer, a sweet and social man who never complains. He is a joy to be around and has brought nothing but love and life with his positive outlook on life to our Fairwood Community for over 25 years. Ryan has had a tough road in life as he was born with a disfiguring birth defect, put up for adoption, orphaned at age 10, and had multiple extensive surgeries as a child. He came to live with relatives in Fairwood and has been well loved by his neighbors for over twenty years. Ryan is a positive guy who would never turn down helping his community.
A devout Kentridge graduate and fan, Ryan could spend hours talking about KR sports and his love for their drama program. Ryan is literally Kentridge's biggest fan; he has been watching their games spanning over a decade and attending their drama performances.
Ryan is also a strong Christian who loves God and goes on mission trips to love people. He diligently attends and volunteers at two churches, Renton Christian Center, and New Life Church’s Renton and Covington campuses. You have likely seen Ryan riding his bike to these churches and around the Fairwood area where he rides his bike to his full-time job at Fred Meyer. A job he has faithfully worked at for over 15 years and never calls in sick. Overall, Ryan has been a blessing to so many places and people that we want to do the same for him.
Ryan now has an opportunity to further improve his quality of life by having dental surgery done, so he can have a beautiful smile to match his personality. This is where we need your help! We are asking for the Fairwood community to pull together $16,500 to support Ryan on the next leg of his journey. He is indeed a winner and deserves a winning smile.
Sincerely,
Your Fairwood Neighbors.
Ryan, you are such a blessing to the NLC community. Thank-you for all you do for the pastors and kids! We love you.
Bless you, Ryan!
Ryan, you are such a great young man. You greet everyone with a special warmth and your heart for Jesus is so evident. We are honored to join with so many others in supporting you as you take the next steps on your health journey.
Ryan, you blessed me uniquely in a lonely season of grief. Every time I saw you at Fred Meyer or church you greeted me warmly by name with a sincere smile and made me feel seen and comforted. It is with overflowing joy that I support this next step in your journey. May the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord shine His face on you and be gracious to you, and give you His peace, Ryan.
Already the warmest smile in the room, let’s make it that much brighter!
You are a blessing to many Ryan! So glad we get to do life with you.
Ryan is a blessing for everyone he comes in contact with. May we all strive to be as friendly, open and loving as him.
Ryan is such a sweetheart.. he deserves this!
I don’t think a holiday has ever gone by without Ryan calling me and I’m talking over 20 years! Ryan is a lovely human being, special to many but mostly to our Lord. We love you, Ryan!
Ryan!! It’s been so wonderful to keep in touch over the years. You deserve nothing but the best!
Love you Bro! Wishing you the best
Ryan! You are an absolute delight to this community! I have been honored to have grown up with you in school, as well as our church! Love you Bud!
Ryan, we appreciate your light you always shine in the community. I love how great you stay in touch. Keep smiling, friend!!
Always makes a day better running into Ryan! Thankful to have you in our community!
Thanks for all the support!
Keep on lighting up the world with your smile, Ryan. We love you❣️
Woo Hoo for Ryan! He has brought smiles to so many people in his Christian walk. Praising Jesus for this opportunity to help.
Ryan is a joy to be around. We just love him. Let's put a smile on his face.
:)
