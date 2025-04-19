Ryan Matta Films

Ladies and gentlemen, my documentary films, exposing the dark truths of child trafficking, cost $25,000 each to produce. I’m 100% self-funded—no sponsors, no investors, just the generous support of viewers like you. As a leading expert on this issue, making these films, especially one tackling the forbidden topic of Israel, is career suicide. I risk becoming public enemy #1 to the world’s most powerful, evil pedophiles, likely earning me the title of the most banned man online. But as a Christian, I can no longer stand by while women and children get slaughtered.

You can check out my previous films on X (@RyanMattaMedia) or Rumble (@RyanMatta). You can click the 'Highlight' tab on X and find the four films that I have already made available for free.

Film #1. Operation Amber Alert America. 11/24/2024

This documentary is an unyielding, aggressive indictment of a system that has sold its soul. This film will not just expose; it will scream the truth about America's descent into moral oblivion. The United States government is running the world's largest child trafficking network, and it somehow managed to lose over 350,000 migrant children.

Film #2. Operation Amber Alert Guatemala 02/05/2025

In this documentary, we will tear down the veil covering the sinister public-private partnership between the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Mexican cartels, a union that has turned this nation into the human trafficking capital of the world. But the horror doesn't stop there, during the 4 years of the Biden Administration, over 190,052 migrant children have been kidnapped from Guatemala and trafficked into the United States of America.

Film #3. Regime Change 04/24/25

For decades, the shadows of global power have shaped the destinies of nations. The CIA, USAID, and the U.S. State Department—names synonymous with influence—have orchestrated the rise and fall of over 90 governments worldwide. From covert coups to engineered elections, their reach is vast, their methods cloaked in secrecy. But nowhere is this legacy more vivid, more devastating, than in Guatemala. In 2023, the echoes of that betrayal resurfaced, as allegations of election rigging shook the nation’s fragile hope.

Film #4. The Great El Salvadorian Comeback | God, Bukele, & Bitcoin. 05/25/2025

This film unveils the miraculous ascent of Nayib Bukele, a leader who, through divine grace, transformed El Salvador in a David-versus-Goliath triumph. Bukele fearlessly dismantled the chains of oppression—arresting criminals who terrorized the streets, jailing crooked politicians, and exposing corrupt judges and officials.