Ryan Matta Films

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $1,344
Ladies and gentlemen, my documentary films, exposing the dark truths of child trafficking, cost $25,000 each to produce. I’m 100% self-funded—no sponsors, no investors, just the generous support of viewers like you. As a leading expert on this issue, making these films, especially one tackling the forbidden topic of Israel, is career suicide. I risk becoming public enemy #1 to the world’s most powerful, evil pedophiles, likely earning me the title of the most banned man online. But as a Christian, I can no longer stand by while women and children get slaughtered.
You can check out my previous films on X (@RyanMattaMedia) or Rumble (@RyanMatta). You can click the 'Highlight' tab on X and find the four films that I have already made available for free.
Film #1. Operation Amber Alert America. 11/24/2024
This documentary is an unyielding, aggressive indictment of a system that has sold its soul. This film will not just expose; it will scream the truth about America's descent into moral oblivion. The United States government is running the world's largest child trafficking network, and it somehow managed to lose over 350,000 migrant children.
Film #2. Operation Amber Alert Guatemala 02/05/2025
In this documentary, we will tear down the veil covering the sinister public-private partnership between the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Mexican cartels, a union that has turned this nation into the human trafficking capital of the world. But the horror doesn't stop there, during the 4 years of the Biden Administration, over 190,052 migrant children have been kidnapped from Guatemala and trafficked into the United States of America.
Film #3. Regime Change 04/24/25
For decades, the shadows of global power have shaped the destinies of nations. The CIA, USAID, and the U.S. State Department—names synonymous with influence—have orchestrated the rise and fall of over 90 governments worldwide. From covert coups to engineered elections, their reach is vast, their methods cloaked in secrecy. But nowhere is this legacy more vivid, more devastating, than in Guatemala. In 2023, the echoes of that betrayal resurfaced, as allegations of election rigging shook the nation’s fragile hope.
Film #4. The Great El Salvadorian Comeback | God, Bukele, & Bitcoin. 05/25/2025
This film unveils the miraculous ascent of Nayib Bukele, a leader who, through divine grace, transformed El Salvador in a David-versus-Goliath triumph. Bukele fearlessly dismantled the chains of oppression—arresting criminals who terrorized the streets, jailing crooked politicians, and exposing corrupt judges and officials.
God Bless you Ryan - thank you x Lizi
Much love, Ryan! Godspeed!
"Kymmie B, Much love right back at you. Its supporters like you who keep me going. I really mean that. You have been with me from the LFATV days. God B" By Ryan Matta
Keep up the great work.
"God bless you owner. We have some big stories coming my brother. We are trying to head into Madagascar after we leave Africa. God speed brother" By Ryan Matta
"God Bless you Joan, We are all in this together and we are drawing the line in the sand. Those on the wrong side will be exposed. God willing. " By Ryan Matta
God bless you and your mission
"God bless you Anonymous. Your support means the world to me. I really can not thank you enough." By Ryan Matta
Thank you for fighting for God's children. 🙏🙏
"Shel n Chris, God bless you for support my work. Its means the world to me and I cant do this alone. Thank you so much. " By Ryan Matta
God's speed! May the blood of Jesus lead you and protect you! Bring them home!
"Anonymous, Gods plan is our mission. Its time we take a stand and die on this hill if we must. God willing we will expose all of them. God Bless you!" By Ryan Matta
🔥❤️
"God Bless you Anonymous. Going out of your way to support my work and expecting nothing in return. I appreciate it more than you know!" By Ryan Matta
Keep going brother 🙏 💪 .God's children are not for sale
"Amen, SlangMeJesus. I love that user name. Thank you so much. You have no idea who much this support helps" By Ryan Matta
"Joan, you are my hero. I only get 150 chatterers or i would write you a novel telling you how grateful I am. I cant thank you enough. God Bless" By Ryan Matta
Dear Ryan, you do God's work.
Ryan, your fearless investigative journalism is a beacon of truth in a world that desperately needs it. Your courage and unwavering dedication touch my heart deeply—you’re a true hero in this fight. I’m endlessly grateful for the risks you take to uncover the truth. Stay safe, my brother, and know that your work inspires us all. I only wish I could do more to support your incredible mission.
"Thank you Anonymous, That might be the nicest comment anyone has ever left me. Thank you again and god bless you!" By Ryan Matta
