Supporting Ryan's medical journey

My fiancé Ryan Hunter was in a severe roll over accident on 6/21. He spent 2 weeks in the ICU, he's now in an acute care facility until he is ready for rehab. He had several fractures, 3 fractured ribs, a compressed vertebrae, fractures to both shoulder blades, traumatic brain injury, and more. His recovery process is going to be long, he's had 1 surgery to repair some of the damage to his face, we don't know what other surgeries he might need in the future. Donations will go towards medical expenses, our home, and anything Hunter will need for ongoing care.