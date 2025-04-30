Campaign Image

Support Ryan Edwards in His Fight Against Leukemia

 USD $15,000

 USD $150

Ryan Edwards

Hello everyone,

I (Gage) am setting this up, but this is for Ryan Edwards. As you probably know if you're on this site, Ryan was diagnosed with acute (rapidly progressing) leukemia. He has already started chemo and will be out of work for some time. I set this goal to cover roughly 3 months of living expenses for his family so they don't have to worry, but I wouldn't be mad if we smashed it out of the park.

I don't know how I can sum up Ryan in a tiny post like this. He is first and foremost, his Father's son. If you know Ryan, you already know this is true. He's a loving husband, father, and great friend to many. I praise God for Ryan's faith - it has strengthened my own and has blessed many.

There’s so much more I could say about how awesome Ryan is, and I give God glory for everything that he is. With this new challenge ahead of him, let's make sure finances aren't even something his family has to think about.

Thank you everyone.

In Jesus name,

Gage

Dean and Danelle
$ 150.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for Ryan and his family. Thanks, Gage, for setting this up and giving us an opportunity to share.

