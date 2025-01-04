Ryan Scher's Memorial Fund

It is with deep sorrow and immense gratitude that we remember and celebrate Ryan Scher's life. Ryan was a light in this world; a beacon of joy and love. To have known him is to know pure joy. He loved being around people and spreading his joy.

Ryan’s passing came suddenly following complications from the flu, and the Lord’s plan for him has been revealed in a way we did not expect. Though Ryan has left this world, we take comfort in knowing that he is no longer bound by the pain and struggles of this broken world. He has been made new, restored to a perfect body because death has already been defeated.

As the Word of God reminds us in Nehemiah 8:10, “Do not be grieved, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.” Ryan is now in the presence of the Lord, free from suffering and experiencing the fullness of joy and peace that he shared with those around him.

To Ryan’s family and friends - those who have been blessed to know him - we thank you for your continued prayers and support. His smile continues to light up the room, his laughter still echoes in our memories, and his love remains in our hearts.

If you are looking for an opportunity to help give in remembrance of Ryan, please donate to assist Shea in this difficult time. Prayers are very appreciated, as the family navigates this unexpected loss.