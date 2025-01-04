Ryan Scher's Memorial Fund

Raised:
It is with deep sorrow and immense gratitude that we remember and celebrate Ryan Scher's life. Ryan was a light in this world; a beacon of joy and love. To have known him is to know pure joy. He loved being around people and spreading his joy.
Ryan’s passing came suddenly following complications from the flu, and the Lord’s plan for him has been revealed in a way we did not expect. Though Ryan has left this world, we take comfort in knowing that he is no longer bound by the pain and struggles of this broken world. He has been made new, restored to a perfect body because death has already been defeated.
As the Word of God reminds us in Nehemiah 8:10, “Do not be grieved, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.” Ryan is now in the presence of the Lord, free from suffering and experiencing the fullness of joy and peace that he shared with those around him.
To Ryan’s family and friends - those who have been blessed to know him - we thank you for your continued prayers and support. His smile continues to light up the room, his laughter still echoes in our memories, and his love remains in our hearts.
If you are looking for an opportunity to help give in remembrance of Ryan, please donate to assist Shea in this difficult time. Prayers are very appreciated, as the family navigates this unexpected loss.
May our Heavenly Father continue to be your refuge, Prince of Peace and comfort.
With love.
Continuing to pray for you and your family. Peace be with you. John 20:19
This picture of Ryan totally captures his joyful spirit! Praying for you all, so sorry for your loss.
Oh precious Ryan. God gave you such a strength that challenges, teaches and inspires us all! May your loved ones here on earth find peace and joy in the midst of grief knowing Our Father has set you upon high places and be spurred on by your love and legacy! Psalms 18:33 and Habakkuk 3:19
We are deeply saddened to hear about your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Your family is in our prayers during this difficult time. We pray for peace to rest upon all of you.
Our hearts hurt for you, Shea. We are praying you feel the Lord's peace and comfort. You are deeply loved.
I’m so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.
May God hold you close during this difficult time.
May God peace and provision be with you and your children during this time. Love y’all
I am praying for all of you. ❤️
