Supporting Ryan's Ministry to Students in Thailand

A new season is coming for our ministry here in Chiang Mai, Thailand! Starting the summer of 2025, I will begin ministering to the children of Americana Chinese International School. ACIS is not a Christian school, yet I was scouted by the owner to bring Christ to the school as a light in the darkness. I will be teaching some general EAL classes, but more excitingly, I have an in-school platform to teach the Bible and will also be the lead coordinator of a weekly after school Children's Church. This is such an exciting opportunity to share Jesus with the children of ACIS and I'd like to ask you to join me by partnering through prayer and financial support. Will you join us?

Note: My role at ACIS does provide a salary, however, it is not a typical US-sized one. Fah and I would very much benefit from the assistance of a support team as we start preparing for our future here in Thailand (we hope to purchase a house and start a family together). If you have any questions about the current state of our income or our financial goals, please feel free to reach out to me.

Ryanjtimlin@gmail.com