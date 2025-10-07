Support Ruth in Her Healing Journey with Cancer

Goal:
🙏 Please pray for our dear friend Ruth 🙏
Ruth is leaning on God as she fights Cancer. She has been diagnosed with multiple cancerous tumors — one pressing near her heart, another in her stomach, and several in her lymph nodes. This has been an alarming and sudden diagnosis, and yet, her faith in God remains unshaken.
She is a strong believer in Jesus Christ and trusts in His healing power. In this incredibly difficult season, she is asking first and foremost for your prayers — for healing, peace, and divine guidance.
In addition to spiritual support, she urgently needs financial assistance. Ruth is seeking treatment from natural and integrative doctors — options that are not covered by insurance, but which may offer hope for healing and a better quality of life. These treatments are expensive, and time is critical.
💜 Every dollar raised will go directly toward her medical expenses, including:
We are asking our community of faith, family, and friends to stand in the gap with her — to give what you can, to share this campaign, and most of all, to lift her up in prayer.
Thank you for being part of her support system. Together, we can be the hands and feet of Christ in Ruth's life.
With gratitude and hope,
Ruth's Fan Club...We LOVE you!!!!
Praying for you. You got this!
Nothing is impossible, wishing nothing but the best for you 🙏💕
Praying for you! 🙏🏽🫶🏽🙏🏽
Praying for a speedy recovery 🫶🏻 Eubriene
Sending prayers to you!!!
Praying daily for you Ruth! You have always been a beacon of joy and love to so many and now it’s your turn to receive all the love, joy and prayers! You got this xx
The Lord is with every step of way and journey.
Praying for you Ruth. You are in my thoughts daily. Sending you strength and love!
Love you and praying for you!
Love you, Ruthie. Praying for you!
Prayers for you Ruth—I know you and God can beat this!!
Dear Ruth, You are in our prayers for healing, peace and God's comfort.
July 16th, 2025
The following is information provided by Ruth. After receiving this information myself I really felt like it was imperative to raise the givesendgo amount. Ruth will be unable to work for an extended amount of time and many of the treatments that she is using to keep herself comfortable are not covered by insurance. If you were in a small group, church or at a place of work with Ruth please be sure to share this page with others who may not have yet seen the situation that Ruth is in and would like to help. Ruth has been a blessing to so many and your prayers and financial support are now such a blessing to her.
-Katie
Message from Ruth:
After much needed consultations with both an alternative cancer specialist and traditional oncologist, it's clear that chemotherapy is the next best step in my journey. The prayer and priority is to shrink the existing tumors that have been impeding on my health and daily life and then rebuild through supportive therapies and intentional lifestyle habits.
Thymic Carcinoma is quite rare, however, there have been some encouraging studies with the drugs I will be starting on, with 80% success rate in shrinking tumors, and very quickly. The plan is to begin this week, and have one treatment every 21 days, with a total of 6 if needed. We will do scans along the way to track progress, and stop the chemo. sooner if (when😊) it's no longer needed.
We're also working with the Functional MD to taper off the chemo. doses once the tumors shrink to a safer level, and add in support all along the way to manage side affects, etc. I may lose my hair quickly, but if I'm like my fabulous little niece I'll be fixin' to grow back a MOP of beautiful locks once treatment is through!
Keep praying and believing for miracles with me. 🤍 Please continue to pray for SLEEP at night, rest for my mind, and relief from the pain.
I love you all. 🤟🏼🤍🦅
July 12th, 2025
07/10/25
Confirmed that it is Thymic Carcinoma and has a few follow up appointments before a healing path will be determined.
07/11/25
From Ruth:
Y'all I woke up feeling waaayyy better today!!! I just finished some more grilled cheese 😅 I will stop eventually, I promise. The pain is way down, and I have so much more energy.
I got up and walked in the sunshine some, which felt AMAZING. Thank you all for helping me with so many things. That's taken an invisible weight off of me!!
God had me up in the middle of the night proclaiming truth and healing over my body, speaking out belief in who HE is, and as I was Jericho marching around my room, I physically felt my body change. 😭 Pain went down almost immediately, has bubbles were moving and shaking, and I went back to bed with so much more rest.
My plan is to continue to remain silent, to keep off my phone as much as possible, and pray over these next avenues of healing. He is working miracles through it ALL. 🤍 Psalm 23 floods my heart and mind, as well as Romans 12, especially verse 1. 🤍 Staying on the alter, while simultaneously wrestling with the Lord and clinging to the hem of His garment.
He is the same Healer he was when he was physically here, and my hope is increasingly in that! He rose the dead to life, sick to well, lame to stand (I plan to DANCE!), blind to see, and on and on and on and on. 🤍🤟🏼🦅 He is rebuilding me through all of this, a new creation, and I cannot WAIT to LIGHT IT UP like never before. He's doing so much more than we see. 🤍🤍🤍🤍 Ephesians 3:20-21C
"Now to him who is able to do far more abundantly than all that we ask or think, according to the power at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever. Amen."
Dr. Winkler, Functional MD appointment Monday
Dr. V. Oncology virtual appointment Tuesday
July 9th, 2025
We are waiting for results from Monday's biopsy which we hope to receive by Thursday. Ruth is struggling with anxious thoughts at night and continued pain. Please continue to pray for our Ruthie as she receives her results and a specific plan of action is presented. She knows we all support her on whatever choices she makes for her body and that we are an army of prayer warriors right behind her.
If you choose to reach out directly to Ruth, please send scripture that makes you think of Ruth and/or fun photos, memes or stories you would like to share. Even through the pain Ruth still very much has her sense of humor and any reason to smile and give her mind a break is appreciated.
July 7th, 2025
Finished biopsy at 2pm. Went super well (Ruth’s words ❤️) She now has 3 hours of bed rest but is really happy she can eat and drink again. They are monitoring her and if she is doing well she will go home this evening. She wants to thank everyone for the thousands of prayers. I will continue to update as I get more information.
July 7th, 2025
Give the doctors wisdom and give them the words to deliver the news with clarity for us to understand
Give ears to listen and the understanding to discern their words
Give Ruth the wisdom to make the best decision
Give Ruth strength encouragement and comfort and that she continually feels the presence of God throughout
Give Ruth relief from the pain
We are praying for healing through miracles and for healing through the treatments and procedures
Give us much more time with Ruth before she is taken from us
July 5th, 2025
July 5th, 2025
Hello Friends and Family,
Ruth has been in the hospital since July 3rd and there are some recent developments.
The oncologist came in and reviewed the CT images and the cancer has spread and it’s in stage 4. There is serious concerns for the mass near her heart and the encapsulation of “the greater vessels. The pressure on those could lead to bleeding.
The decision has been made to get another biopsy as the one from Montana was not sufficient. They will take the biopsy from the liver to confirm the type of cancer and then put together a plan for treatment. The biopsy will be reviewed and may go in front of an oncology board Thursday or may get escalated for sooner.
They would like her to stay in the hospital till Monday. I will update more as I have the information.
-Katie
