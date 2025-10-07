Support Ruth in Her Healing Journey with Cancer

🙏 Please pray for our dear friend Ruth 🙏

Ruth is leaning on God as she fights Cancer. She has been diagnosed with multiple cancerous tumors — one pressing near her heart, another in her stomach, and several in her lymph nodes. This has been an alarming and sudden diagnosis, and yet, her faith in God remains unshaken.

She is a strong believer in Jesus Christ and trusts in His healing power. In this incredibly difficult season, she is asking first and foremost for your prayers — for healing, peace, and divine guidance.

In addition to spiritual support, she urgently needs financial assistance. Ruth is seeking treatment from natural and integrative doctors — options that are not covered by insurance, but which may offer hope for healing and a better quality of life. These treatments are expensive, and time is critical.

💜 Every dollar raised will go directly toward her medical expenses, including:

Natural and holistic cancer treatments

Nutritional therapies

Travel costs to access care

Supplements and immune support

Daily living costs during treatment

We are asking our community of faith, family, and friends to stand in the gap with her — to give what you can, to share this campaign, and most of all, to lift her up in prayer.

"The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective." — James 5:16 🙌





Thank you for being part of her support system. Together, we can be the hands and feet of Christ in Ruth's life.

With gratitude and hope,

Ruth's Fan Club...We LOVE you!!!!