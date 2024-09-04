Urgent Need for Car Repairs for the Russell Family

In June 2022 Scott and Jenny Russell answered God’s clear call to move with their four youngest children from suburban Chicago to Knoxville, Tennessee. Their oldest daughter moved in with them due to serious chronic health issues. She and Jenny suffer from similar health conditions and both are completely homebound.

The family used up what financial resources they had to make the move to Tennessee and have been struggling ever since they arrived to make ends meet on Scott’s income alone. Because of this, many personal needs of the family have been put on hold.



They have two older vehicles, but for the past five months, their family truck has been sitting in the driveway, inoperable, in need of major engine work. This had caused a great struggle for their family, since Scott and their daughters need to have reliable transportation to get to work.

Scott is doing the bulk of the vehicle repairs himself, but the family needs extra funds to complete the needed major engine repairs. These funds will make a truly life-changing difference for their family, and they are so grateful for your generosity. Any additional funds raised would be used to meet long-overdue personal needs for the family.

Thank you for your help and prayers for the Russell family.