Please Help My Family Get Justice from Arsonists

Author: Dan Francis, a victim of PoliceStateUSA
PoliceStateVictims.com is Urgently helping Russell Farnsworth’s family (Disabled American Arson Victims).
Cal Fire declared the 1st and 2nd fires to be arson. Surveillance cameras caught 3 white males burning down Farnsworth’s Cabin January 30th, 2020. Then a 2nd Fire July 2020. Russell was home during the 2nd fire and called for Emergency help. Double Arson. 2 fire strikes in the same year (Cal Fire incident reports #20CASKU000774 & #20CASKU005595).
The Mental “shrapnel” has destroyed Farnsworth’s memories of growing up at the cabin and his life. Adopted by Sue March Farnsworth, she paid for the 10 acres and the Deeded Rights to the existing dirt road driveway (Hereinafter “driveway”) in year 1957 from AL "AJ" Fugistaler for $1.00 dollar (see land records Siskiyou county APN. 023-180-130).
The Farnsworth's driveway starts on Miners Creek Road (see maps) near pacific power pole “PACIFICORP 62-41-09#, 224102, (B5802)” appx 1000ft before Miners Creek Bridge. Russell had No home owners insurance, and was being forced to wait for SSA DISABILITY.
Events of 2018: Donald Phelps (84) owns appx 200 acres land surrounding Farnsworth's 10 acres. Don Phelps was caught trespassing at Farnsworth’s 10 acres cabin September/ October of year 2018 (X.com/ArsonVictims). Russell reported Don Phelps trespassing to the Sheriff (see: Siskiyou sheriff event #1905070042). "The Sheriff never arrested Don Phelps for trespassing at Farnsworth's cabin lands in year 2018." -Dan Francis
In 1998, Daniel Ray Deppen (California Broker agent #00615390; PLS #3919) filed a corrective deed #1998031302896 erasing Farnsworth's deeded easement driveway record with No court order (see: case #SCCV-CVPO-2022-159).
Don Phelps offered to buy Russell’s land 2 times with Formal letter via U.S. Mail from Deppen and Don Phelps attorney Darin Mercier (see purchase offer letters). "Russell’s land was NEVER for sale. Every time Phelps offered to buy the land, Russell would not sell out his family’s land (see: Siskiyou county land record 023-180-130)." Dan Francis
In 2019, Russell was DENIED access to a restraining order against Phelps and Deppen. Both Deppen and Phelps, beginning in year 2018, were actively creating/ maintaining barriers & fences in the middle of Farnsworth's driveway in order to block/Stop Farnsworth’s right of Vehicular Travel and Access to the Farnsworth’s Registered deeded easement existing dirt road to the Farnsworth cabin. Phelps dug, or had dug, a Very Large Hole into the middle of Farnsworth’s driveway with no court order. The yellow backhoe was parked on Phelps Land near the Hole in Farnsworth's driveway. On or about 16AUG2019, Judge John W. Lawrence J.D., a Siskiyou County Superior Court employee, denied Farnsworth's Restraining Order With Prejudice to Farnsworth (See: case #CVHA-2019-676 & CVHA-2019-677).
"Don Phelps son, James Viraxay Phelps, is former Siskiyou County Government attorney Commissioner and worked for the Siskiyou County Superior Court Incorporated, and has been working at Siskiyou County Counsels office as an attorney for the Siskiyou County Government. James V. Phelps license to practice law was inactive for some time according to government websites calbar.ca.gov in year 2019 thru 2021 not long after Russell reported Don Phelps for trespassing" (see: sheriff event# 1907080021)." -Dan Francis
Don Phelps admitted in Siskiyou Court to pointing a gun at Farnsworth at some point in time. Case #SCCV-CVPO-2022-159. Farnsworth states that Don Phelps pointed Don’s gun and shot at Farnsworth.
"Russell was physically emotionally injured traumatized yet denied access to Victims Compensation after filing a Victims Claim thru California Victims Compensation Board. Russell is a Victim of DOUBLE ARSON CRIMES IN THE SAME YEAR" (See CalVCB application No. A20-8005241) -Dan Francis
"THE SISKIYOU COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS NOT PRODUCE ALL information/documents related to an 911 event specific to12 MAY 2018 under California Open Records Laws (sometimes known as a F.O.I.A." notice). This was the day when Russell was confronted by un-named sheriff deputy "P42" ("bosshog"). Russell's neighbor, a man (Wayne) living at Don Phelps home on miners Creek Road, had dialed a fake 911 phone call. The Siskiyou county sheriff has not provided any information on this unknown sheriff". -Dan Francis
Background:
On April 26th of year 2018, Russell called the Sheriff (share”if”) for help. The sheriff did NOT show up to help Russell from the very beginning when Russell tried to go home to the cabin on 26April2018. Russell was forced to stop going home to The cabin due to a Large Hole dug into the middle of the Farnsworth’s driveway located on Phelps side of the land boarder (Video). Russell tried to go home to the cabin again on 12May2018 but Don Phelps renter (Wayne Summers) placed a fake 911 to frame Russell for trespass! Russell States that Wayne physically threatened Russell with bodily harm while Russell was filling in the hole to try to cross over to go home to the Farnsworth cabin.
On the 12 of May 2018, Don Phelps renter (Wayne Summers) had dialed a fake 911 to frame Russell for trespass (see: sheriff call log dated 12MAY2018 Sherriff CAD EVENT#1805120014). Farnsworth was never arrested for trespass. P42 did not allow Russell to go home to the cabin. THE SISKIOYOU COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS NOT PRODUCE ALL WRITTEN POLICE REPORTS AND RECORDS RELATED to the event per California Open Records Laws after Russell sent a certified letter via U.S. Postal Service in 2023.
Standing on Russell’s driveway near the Large Hole, Russell showed bosshog sheriff “P42” his papers, but that didn’t matter to “P42”. P42 told Russell that Russell was not allowed to go home to the cabin. P42 induced Russell to show up at the Courthouse on Monday with No Lawful Summons and no opportunity to be represented by attorney. Russell out of fear for his life and fear of being arrested for trespass followed bosshog “P42” orders and appeared at the Courthouse.
While at the “old west” Siskiyou Courthouse, The deputy recorder on duty confirmed with Russell and bosshog that Russell owns the 10 acres Land and Cabin! BOSSHOG said that he “P42” needed “an expert opinion”. BOSSHOG then forced Russell to follow “P42” to Mount SHASTA Title Company whereas Mike Hall told “P42” that Russell own’s the 10 acres land cabin and the existing deeded easement dirt road leading to the Sue Farnsworth property (see Title Assurance Reports and land deeds evidencing the Farnsworth deeded easement road). Then Bosshog told Russell that Russell was STILL not allowed to go home! Over the Phone, Other bosshogs (Sheriff's) stated they were going to arrest Russell for trespass if Russell goes home to the cabin! Where’s Clint Eastwood?
The Dark Mystery: in 2018, The cabin was burglarized, windows broken, walls torn, gas furnace gone, electrical system cut to pieces, furniture thrown outside, food stores destroyed scattered, even the Water Spring Source was contaminated with a dead animal. Large hole dug by yellow backhoe into the Farnsworth’s driveway and fences used as ROADBLOCKS! 2 separate arson Fires 6 months apart! Unexpected ARMED trespassers late at night (X.com/ArsonVictims), and Phelps himself trespassing (X.com/ArsonVictims).
"Farnsworth’s 10 acres of special Land is located on top a precious fresh Natural Water Spring sourced from an Aquifer! Mount Shasta is appx 100 miles east, seen from the top of the near by mountains! The 10 acres Land “is Priceless” and located in historic “GOLD COUNTRY” near Etna California." -Dan Francis
Hardship Special Circumstances: Farnsworth paid over $40,000 dollars hiring Wade Law Group that has “mismanaged” the case “coincidentally”. Farnsworth has filed an Fee Arbitration Action against Wade Law Group (see: Santa Clara Bar Association, Notice of Assignment of Arbitration: File No. 1103).
"The Farnsworth's private investigation and loss total HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLAR’S due to the cabin being destroyed not including Farnsworth time, loss, privacy being violated, injuries and rights violations and being a fully disabled American adds special circumstances and extreme undue burden (special emphasis added). Farnsworth is severely disadvantaged (a person of color)." -Dan Francis
Please help us: 100% of all donations go directly to fund this private investigation to access American Federal Justice System in Washington D.C. We ask for all lawful aid and protection during this dangerous time.
"We need America's help Now. Let’s prove to America why we will not live in fear of bosshogs communist PoliceState." -Dan Francis
For “The Rest of the Story” as Paul Harvey said famously, join us today
I have been hearing about Russ's story for a few years now. It is a travesty how much collusion is going on between the police and the criminals here.
This is so outrageous! Why aren't there better protections for citizens?
October 24th, 2023
Hi, my name is Dan Francis. I'm a victim of police brutality. My client, Russ Farnsworth, is a victim of arson, police misconduct and corruption. We are looking for help with a charity to help Russ to fund his ongoing lawsuit against the perpetrators of many of the crimes that have been committed against him. Russ was targeted by an organized crime ring that committed acts of fraud, trespassing, burglary, vandalism and sabotage. Russ has had death threats made against him, guns pulled on him and shots fired at him. Russ' home was burned to the ground by three strangers (captured on surveillance video) and a second arson fire was set on Russ property six months later. Russ is mixed race (native America, black and white) and the rest of the community is white.
October 9th, 2023
11. On or about august year 2018, russel called a sherriff over the phone and was told by a unknown shariff that if Russell went back up to the cabin, Russell was going to be arrested according to the sheriff that was on the phone with Russell.
12. On or about August of year 2018, Russell called Don Phelps to peacefully resolve the problem that Don Phelps was creating. Don offered to buy russels land from him during the phone call. Russel refused to sell his land to phelps and phelps got angered and told russel to talk to his (phelps) attorney (Darin Mercer).
13. Russel tried parking on bml lands USA Lands to the south to avoid running into phelps because of all the road blocks, threats of arrest for alleged trespass ect. and the sheriffs not helping russel. Russel is American but he is ¼ Native American Indian, white and black American. Russel didn’t know what to do or who to trust.
14. On or about June 6th 2019, Russell went to the Siskiyou county superior court to file a restraining order against don Phelps and Daniel R. Deppen for maintaining the barriers and fences along the Farnsworth easement driveway. A local Siskiyou county superior court judge, John Lawrence j.d., DENIED Russells restraining order WITH PREJUDICE! The judge john Lawrence told Russell in the court room that he(Lawrence) knew deppen and phelps and did not believe Russell
15. Russell needed to stop Deppen and Phelps from blocking and maintaining the barriers (creator size holes and big fences) that totally prevents Russell from having access to his driveway. RUSSELL IS A DISABLED AMERICAN ON FULL DISABLITY WITH THE U.S. SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRAITION.
16. 6 MONTHS LATER, RUSSELLS CAMERAS CAUGHT 3 MALES SUSPECTS BURNING DOWN RUSSELLS CABIN near miners creek road! Russells land has no post road address issued by the postmaster general of the untied states post office.
17. 6 MONTHS LATER, ANOTHER FIRE WAS USED TO BURN RUSSELS OUT!
18. RUSSEL WAS DENIGED FIRE VICTIMS COMPENSATION FROM THE SYSKIYOU COUNTYS DISTRICT ATTORNETYYS OFFICE!
19. Jimmy haradaway tells russel that phelps said that russel will have to accept what ever phelps offers Russell to force and coerse Russell into selling russels land to phelps!
20. Phelps sends russel a letter in the U.S. Mails demanding that russel sell his land to phelps after the 1st fire that burned down the cabin!
21. CalFire Captain Nick Pizano stated to russels electrician that The Taxpayers of the State of California have spent appx $3,000,000.00 million usd to investigate this criminal matter.
22. Don phelps step son, James Viraxy Phelps, has worked at the Siskiyou county district attorneys office. Russell was denied access to the victims of arson funds.
23. Don Phelps daughter, anna Phelps, was bullied at school some time prior to year 1996 and called racist names because anna is Asian. Don Phelps sued the county school and won big money at the time. Russell does not understand why don phelps is treating Russell like a slave. Don phelps knew when don bought the land in year 1984, that russells family had a lawfully deeded easement driveway over the land that don phelps bought in year 1984 and don phelps sign the grant land deed knowing that their was a sue Farnsworth deeded easement road driveway running thru the land that phelps was buying at the time. Phelps either knew or should have known that destroying russels property and deeded easement road is a serious criminal matter that will not go away.
24. Dan R. Deppen also knew or should have known that in 1994 when deppen bought his land, deppen signed for a land treaty fully knowing that deppens land was burdened by the sue Farnsworth deeded easement road. Even thou deppen as a California real estate agent filed a “corrector” land deed against Farnsworth in fraud, the sue Farnsworth deeded easement road was listed in future filing made by deppens legal counsel. Deppen still cut down very large pine trees to totally stop Farnsworth from accessing the sue Farnsworth deeded easement road driveway and deppen went as far as using heavy excavation machines to cut large ridges in the road therby preventing russels car and truck from traveling the old deeded easement road driveway that the Farnsworth had enjoyed since year 1957.
25. This is a small summary of facts from the events leading up to the 1st arson fire that was orchestrated by 3 unknown male suspects. Don Phelps sent a letter to Farnsworth via the U.S. mails offering to buy Russell’s family land for $20,000.00 usd yet Russell’s land was never for sale at any time and we are very sure that don Phelps has the motive and intent to cause the fire that burned down the Farnsworth family cabin!
There are very serious concerns and events that took place before the cabin was burned to the ground 30JANuary2020.
i, Russell Farnsworth, in good faith and with clean hands at all times, under the maximum pains and penalties of perjury and under the laws of the United States of America and the Laws of the Constitution of the California Constitution, I do hereby that the foregoing information as stated in the information stated in this document is true, correct and complete to the best of my knowledge and belief at the time of signing so help me God. I'm a current Passport member of The United States of America in good standing with my country noticing and demanding all Lawful Aid and Protection in good faith and with clean hands in the above referenced matter
signed: Russell Farnsworth: Disabled American
All rights unalienable Without Recourse: disability status and special needs ada.gov disability accommodations requested
October 9th, 2023
Press Release by Russel Farnsworth, a disabled American:
Summary of Facts of events: from December 2017 to Present October 2023:
Subject: Suspicious Events caused by Don Phelps and Daniel R. Deppen (neighbor’s that own land next door to Russell) that took place before the 1st Arson fire that burned down the Russell Farnsworth Cabin near Miners Creek Road, Etna California.
Introduction:
i, russell Farnsworth (a Disabled American), am a Victim of 2 separate Arson fires in north California that ultimately burned down my (Russells) family's home cabin near miners creek road and forced Russell Farnsworth to fear for his life. I believe that Dirty cops (Siskiyou County Shariff) and a corrupt judge are involved in the suspicious events leading up to the first arson fire.
There are extremely serious questionable events that took place before the events leading up to the 1st Arson Fire that burned Russell’s cabin on or about 30 January 2020.
1. INTRODUCTION: On or about December year 2017, Russell Farnsworth went home to the cabin near miners creek road (Siskiyou parcel #023-180-130) in winter December year 2017 with no problem. The land is solely owned by the Farnsworths’ since year 1957. The 10 acre land parcel was original sold to Susan March for $1.00 usd from Alfonso J. Fuglistaler on 1st of August year 1957 (see: Siskiyou county recorder record Vol390 Page 408 #1351. There were no fences blocking the Farnsworth familys long dirt driveway. Russel was with his architect to make new plans to build a new home behind the existing cabin that was built before the year 1957. Russell was planning on moving home to the cabin permanently due to becoming a fully disabled American. Russel’s driveway crosses over 3 different land owners land and the driveway is a lawful deeded land easement (driveway/ deeded road way) on record with the Siskiyou county recorder’s office (Siskiyou parcel #023-180-130). Russell’s family land has been in his family since year 1957. Russel did not stay for the winter due to the cabin being in need of repairs due to vandalism and the wood stove being stolen along with other items.
2. HISTORY: On or about 13th March year 1998, Daniel R Deppen and his wife Janeane Deppen unlawfully filed a “correctory” Land Grant Deed ( Instrument #: 1998031302896 ; Order No.: 60243-PF) with Beverly J Foster of the Siskiyou County Recorder against Russell’s family that erased Russell’s family land right to the deeded easement road without notifying Russell’s family under the Due Process Laws of the Sate of California. By filing deppens fraudulent corrector deed, The county recorder of SYSKIYOU COUNTY INCORPORATED, Beverly J Foster, broke the law in bad faith and with unclean hands and with DELIBERATE INDIFFERENCE to clearly established Law and allowed the civil rights violations that have deprived Russell and his family of their rights to Life Liberty and Property to be "ENABLED". The county recorder who allowed this Deppen corrector deed to be filed is an accomplice to a felony at a minimum.
Russell’s mom, Susan March Farnworth had passed away in year 1992 and willed a clear land title of the 10 acres of land and The Sue Farnsworth road (Siskiyou parcel #023-180-130) to all her children including Weston, Amber and Russell. There is a special natural mountain water (alkaline) spring that is free flowing all year long and this is a priceless asset of the Farnsworth family Lands!
3. on or about Saturday the 12th May 2018, when Russell returned home to the cabin, a large hole was dug into Russell’s driveway (Don Phelps land boarder of the 60ft wide Farnsworth deeded easement road/ driveway) that leads to Russell’s cabin that has been in russells family since year 1957 (see Pictures and videos russandwatson.com and youtube.com russ Farnsworth channel). The Farnsworth driveway starts at miners creek road near a pacific power company power pole (PACIFICORP 62-41-09#, 224104, (B2567)). There is also an ANCHORE POLE (PACIFICORP 62-41-09#, 224102, (B5802)) that is also BUILT, PLANTED, AND EMBEDED INTO THE FARNSWORTH DRIVEWAY right next miners creek road, etna california USA. There is a dedicated easement for the power polls governed by PACIFICORP. the frarnsworth driveway can be seen from satellite images provided by nro.gov and old county maps (see syskkiyou county metzgar map) dating back to the 1950’s. The hardaway land parcel is right across the street from the Farnsworth driveway (see: Greg Neitch Land survey center line of existing driveway deeded easement road).
4. On or about Saturday April 26thth year 2018, RUSSEL WAS UNABLE TO GO HOME BECAUSE THE NEIGHBOOR WHO OWNS THE LAND NEXT DOOR (DONALD PHELPS) had built a fence across the Farnsworth driveway and dug a deep hole in the middle of the Farnsworth driveway near the big black water tower (you can see the black water tower from sattalite images). Russel called the syskiyuou county shariffs department but was told over the phone by an unknown shariff that Russell will be arrested for trespassing if he (Russell) doesn’t leave, The sheriffs call log notes list the incorrect address, incorrect location, and alledge that russel agreed to call back on Monday.
5. On or about Saturday May 12th year 2018, RUSSEL WAS UNABLE TO GO HOME BECAUSE THE NEIGHBOOR WHO OWNS THE LAND NEXT DOOR (DONALD PHELPS) HAD A RENTER (WAYNE SUMMERS) THAT CALLED 911 AND TRIED TO FRAME RUSSEL FOR CRIMINMAL TRESSPASSING (see shariff call log report wayne summers dialing a fake emergency phone call into syskiyou county shariffs department). The notes of the sheriffs call log report are false and misleading at a minimum. The sheriffs call log notes list the incorrect address, incorrect location, and alledge that russel agreed to call back on Monday.
6. On or about may 12th 2018, russel had called the sheriff’s office for a civil standby. Russell and his sister amber had their land ownership document and was on russels driveway AT ALL TIMES trying to fill in the hole located in the center of the driveway (deeded easement road) enough to cross over with his blue chevy truck, but Russell and amber were approached by an unknown Siskiyou county sheriff officer and the sheriff told Russell that Russell and amber could not proceed forward to go home to the family cabin (Land formerly owned by their mother Sue March Farnsworth) and the sherriff (see Siskiyou county sheriffs call report for officer P42) proceeded to act outside of the scope of clearly established law by not allowing russell to proceed forward.
7. On or about may 12th 2018, the Siskiyou county sheriff officer (see sheriff call report officer "P42") then told Russell that Russell had to meet the sheriff at the county recorder’s office to PROVE that Russel owned his land! The sheriff did not make Wayne Summers prove anything. Russell was forced to rent a storge unit to put all his personal possessions into storage because he was forced off his (Russell’s) land by the sheriff (P42).
8. On or about May 12th 2018, The sheriff (P42) told Russell that he had to meet the sheriff (officer P42) at the court house county records department on that following Monday with no court order and with no LAWFULL summons issued according to Law. Russell feared for his life because russell was in fear that he (russel) will be framed for trespassing if he did not follow the unknown sharriff (P42) officers ORDERS.
9. Fences had been built prior to May 12th year 2018: the 1st fence is presently still located at Daniel r. Deepens boarder (see pictures and land survey map); and the 2nd fence was built and is still present at Donald Phelps land border near the black water tower. The black water tower can be seen from the satellite images (nro.gov.
10. The hole near don Phelps land boarder was re-dug a second time after Russell tried filling in that hole on may 12th 2018, thereby creating a New larger creator size hole that no vehicle could pass! A yellow back hoe was present until appx September 2018 went Russel electrician tried to record the evidence while recording evidence and installing security cameras at the cabin.
to be contiued...
September 16th, 2023
Don Phelps and Dan Deppen have been taking turns obstructing the Farnsworth's deeded easement road. They have dug holes in the road with backhoes and bulldozers and by dropping large trees across the road and stacking firewood and other debris in the road.
August 13th, 2023
There are very serious concerns and events that took place before the cabin was burned to the ground 30JANuary2020.
