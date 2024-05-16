Please Help My Family Get Justice from Arsonists

X.com/ArsonVictims

Arson Victim Denied Access to California “FOIA” by Siskiyou County Sheriff “Bosshog”. California Victims Board Denied Victims Compensation.

Author: Dan Francis, a victim of PoliceStateUSA

PoliceStateVictims.com is Urgently helping Russell Farnsworth’s family (Disabled American Arson Victims).

Cal Fire declared the 1st and 2nd fires to be arson. Surveillance cameras caught 3 white males burning down Farnsworth’s Cabin January 30th, 2020. Then a 2nd Fire July 2020. Russell was home during the 2nd fire and called for Emergency help. Double Arson. 2 fire strikes in the same year (Cal Fire incident reports #20CASKU000774 & #20CASKU005595).

The Mental “shrapnel” has destroyed Farnsworth’s memories of growing up at the cabin and his life. Adopted by Sue March Farnsworth, she paid for the 10 acres and the Deeded Rights to the existing dirt road driveway (Hereinafter “driveway”) in year 1957 from AL "AJ" Fugistaler for $1.00 dollar (see land records Siskiyou county APN. 023-180-130).

The Farnsworth's driveway starts on Miners Creek Road (see maps) near pacific power pole “PACIFICORP 62-41-09#, 224102, (B5802)” appx 1000ft before Miners Creek Bridge. Russell had No home owners insurance, and was being forced to wait for SSA DISABILITY.

Events of 2018: Donald Phelps (84) owns appx 200 acres land surrounding Farnsworth's 10 acres. Don Phelps was caught trespassing at Farnsworth’s 10 acres cabin September/ October of year 2018 (X.com/ArsonVictims). Russell reported Don Phelps trespassing to the Sheriff (see: Siskiyou sheriff event #1905070042). "The Sheriff never arrested Don Phelps for trespassing at Farnsworth's cabin lands in year 2018." -Dan Francis

In 1998, Daniel Ray Deppen (California Broker agent #00615390; PLS #3919) filed a corrective deed #1998031302896 erasing Farnsworth's deeded easement driveway record with No court order (see: case #SCCV-CVPO-2022-159).

Don Phelps offered to buy Russell’s land 2 times with Formal letter via U.S. Mail from Deppen and Don Phelps attorney Darin Mercier (see purchase offer letters). "Russell’s land was NEVER for sale. Every time Phelps offered to buy the land, Russell would not sell out his family’s land (see: Siskiyou county land record 023-180-130)." Dan Francis

In 2019, Russell was DENIED access to a restraining order against Phelps and Deppen. Both Deppen and Phelps, beginning in year 2018, were actively creating/ maintaining barriers & fences in the middle of Farnsworth's driveway in order to block/Stop Farnsworth’s right of Vehicular Travel and Access to the Farnsworth’s Registered deeded easement existing dirt road to the Farnsworth cabin. Phelps dug, or had dug, a Very Large Hole into the middle of Farnsworth’s driveway with no court order. The yellow backhoe was parked on Phelps Land near the Hole in Farnsworth's driveway. On or about 16AUG2019, Judge John W. Lawrence J.D., a Siskiyou County Superior Court employee, denied Farnsworth's Restraining Order With Prejudice to Farnsworth (See: case #CVHA-2019-676 & CVHA-2019-677).

"Don Phelps son, James Viraxay Phelps, is former Siskiyou County Government attorney Commissioner and worked for the Siskiyou County Superior Court Incorporated, and has been working at Siskiyou County Counsels office as an attorney for the Siskiyou County Government. James V. Phelps license to practice law was inactive for some time according to government websites calbar.ca.gov in year 2019 thru 2021 not long after Russell reported Don Phelps for trespassing" (see: sheriff event# 1907080021)." -Dan Francis

Don Phelps admitted in Siskiyou Court to pointing a gun at Farnsworth at some point in time. Case #SCCV-CVPO-2022-159. Farnsworth states that Don Phelps pointed Don’s gun and shot at Farnsworth.

"Russell was physically emotionally injured traumatized yet denied access to Victims Compensation after filing a Victims Claim thru California Victims Compensation Board. Russell is a Victim of DOUBLE ARSON CRIMES IN THE SAME YEAR" (See CalVCB application No. A20-8005241) -Dan Francis

"THE SISKIYOU COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS NOT PRODUCE ALL information/documents related to an 911 event specific to12 MAY 2018 under California Open Records Laws (sometimes known as a F.O.I.A." notice). This was the day when Russell was confronted by un-named sheriff deputy "P42" ("bosshog"). Russell's neighbor, a man (Wayne) living at Don Phelps home on miners Creek Road, had dialed a fake 911 phone call. The Siskiyou county sheriff has not provided any information on this unknown sheriff". -Dan Francis

Background:

On April 26th of year 2018, Russell called the Sheriff (share”if”) for help. The sheriff did NOT show up to help Russell from the very beginning when Russell tried to go home to the cabin on 26April2018. Russell was forced to stop going home to The cabin due to a Large Hole dug into the middle of the Farnsworth’s driveway located on Phelps side of the land boarder (Video). Russell tried to go home to the cabin again on 12May2018 but Don Phelps renter (Wayne Summers) placed a fake 911 to frame Russell for trespass! Russell States that Wayne physically threatened Russell with bodily harm while Russell was filling in the hole to try to cross over to go home to the Farnsworth cabin.

On the 12 of May 2018, Don Phelps renter (Wayne Summers) had dialed a fake 911 to frame Russell for trespass (see: sheriff call log dated 12MAY2018 Sherriff CAD EVENT#1805120014). Farnsworth was never arrested for trespass. P42 did not allow Russell to go home to the cabin. THE SISKIOYOU COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS NOT PRODUCE ALL WRITTEN POLICE REPORTS AND RECORDS RELATED to the event per California Open Records Laws after Russell sent a certified letter via U.S. Postal Service in 2023.

Standing on Russell’s driveway near the Large Hole, Russell showed bosshog sheriff “P42” his papers, but that didn’t matter to “P42”. P42 told Russell that Russell was not allowed to go home to the cabin. P42 induced Russell to show up at the Courthouse on Monday with No Lawful Summons and no opportunity to be represented by attorney. Russell out of fear for his life and fear of being arrested for trespass followed bosshog “P42” orders and appeared at the Courthouse.

While at the “old west” Siskiyou Courthouse, The deputy recorder on duty confirmed with Russell and bosshog that Russell owns the 10 acres Land and Cabin! BOSSHOG said that he “P42” needed “an expert opinion”. BOSSHOG then forced Russell to follow “P42” to Mount SHASTA Title Company whereas Mike Hall told “P42” that Russell own’s the 10 acres land cabin and the existing deeded easement dirt road leading to the Sue Farnsworth property (see Title Assurance Reports and land deeds evidencing the Farnsworth deeded easement road). Then Bosshog told Russell that Russell was STILL not allowed to go home! Over the Phone, Other bosshogs (Sheriff's) stated they were going to arrest Russell for trespass if Russell goes home to the cabin! Where’s Clint Eastwood?

The Dark Mystery: in 2018, The cabin was burglarized, windows broken, walls torn, gas furnace gone, electrical system cut to pieces, furniture thrown outside, food stores destroyed scattered, even the Water Spring Source was contaminated with a dead animal. Large hole dug by yellow backhoe into the Farnsworth’s driveway and fences used as ROADBLOCKS! 2 separate arson Fires 6 months apart! Unexpected ARMED trespassers late at night (X.com/ArsonVictims), and Phelps himself trespassing (X.com/ArsonVictims).

"Farnsworth’s 10 acres of special Land is located on top a precious fresh Natural Water Spring sourced from an Aquifer! Mount Shasta is appx 100 miles east, seen from the top of the near by mountains! The 10 acres Land “is Priceless” and located in historic “GOLD COUNTRY” near Etna California." -Dan Francis

Hardship Special Circumstances: Farnsworth paid over $40,000 dollars hiring Wade Law Group that has “mismanaged” the case “coincidentally”. Farnsworth has filed an Fee Arbitration Action against Wade Law Group (see: Santa Clara Bar Association, Notice of Assignment of Arbitration: File No. 1103).

"The Farnsworth's private investigation and loss total HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLAR’S due to the cabin being destroyed not including Farnsworth time, loss, privacy being violated, injuries and rights violations and being a fully disabled American adds special circumstances and extreme undue burden (special emphasis added). Farnsworth is severely disadvantaged (a person of color)." -Dan Francis

Please help us: 100% of all donations go directly to fund this private investigation to access American Federal Justice System in Washington D.C. We ask for all lawful aid and protection during this dangerous time.

"We need America's help Now. Let’s prove to America why we will not live in fear of bosshogs communist PoliceState." -Dan Francis

