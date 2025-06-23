Ruby Belize Mission Trip

I am traveling to Belize with Mt. Ellis Academy and BoldHope Ministries this fall to assist in medical missionary and humanitarian work. I am excited to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and the blessed hope of salvation with those in need. I am anticipating helping in practical ways like building schools, caring for orphans and providing basic medical and hygiene instruction and treatment. I think this will be a great opportunity to grow closer to Jesus through witnessing in a mission field. This experience will also develop in me a stronger appreciation for the blessings I enjoy and strengthen my gratitude for the things I often take for granted.

BoldHope began in 2010 providing humanitarian relief assistance in Haiti after the devastating earthquake and famine that followed. Since that time, their ministry has expanded into many other countries, including Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Belize. The ministry efforts now include care for orphans, agriculture and entrepreneur training, medical ministry, and construction projects, with a focus on addressing the root causes of poverty. For a short video detailing the genesis of the ministry, see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_awGVRil3bM. To view a video from the most recent trip by Mt. Ellis Academy with BoldHope to Belize in 2023, go here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tJBUBLhn1g.

Please pray for me as I raise funds for this endeavor. And if you're able to contribute financially, you can follow the link below.







