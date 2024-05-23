Roy's New Hip

Hello everyone, this is a different message than what we are used to doing. The Tratter House,( Nick, Blake and Roy) are usually the ones along with all those that follow and support us, are always trying to help others. Whether it be raising money for the horrendous fire at Tioga Downs in NY that killed thirty horses or raising money for charity for our Veterans and even helping raise money for the young lady who lost her house to a fire.

Now we are asking all of you for help. Many of you know that Roy rode bulls professionally for 13 years and also grew up in the racehorse world. Well, all that has caught up to him and he desperately needs a new hip. If you've ever been around him you notice he walks with a limp, he can't run or ride a horse anymore and I can tell you it's not getting any better. He doesn't have insurance and a surgery like this is pretty expensive. We have found a place that will do it for a fraction of what it would normally cost but for him to put that out of pocket is a big hit. But this is an opportunity he can't pass up.

So now we are reaching out to you to and asking if you could help. All the donations will go to pay the surgery, travel expenses and any other expenses that he may run into.

Y'all have always been so kind and supportive and it does not go unnoticed. Thank you so much and God Bless each and every one.



