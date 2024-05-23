Roy's New Hip

Goal:
USD $32,000
Raised:
USD $12,215
Campaign funds will be received by Roy Dinges
Hello everyone, this is a different message than what we are used to doing. The Tratter House,( Nick, Blake and Roy) are usually the ones along with all those that follow and support us, are always trying to help others. Whether it be raising money for the horrendous fire at Tioga Downs in NY that killed thirty horses or raising money for charity for our Veterans and even helping raise money for the young lady who lost her house to a fire.
Now we are asking all of you for help. Many of you know that Roy rode bulls professionally for 13 years and also grew up in the racehorse world. Well, all that has caught up to him and he desperately needs a new hip. If you've ever been around him you notice he walks with a limp, he can't run or ride a horse anymore and I can tell you it's not getting any better. He doesn't have insurance and a surgery like this is pretty expensive. We have found a place that will do it for a fraction of what it would normally cost but for him to put that out of pocket is a big hit. But this is an opportunity he can't pass up.
So now we are reaching out to you to and asking if you could help. All the donations will go to pay the surgery, travel expenses and any other expenses that he may run into.
Y'all have always been so kind and supportive and it does not go unnoticed. Thank you so much and God Bless each and every one.
I pray that you will be healed from this pain and that the Lord will give you strength and comfort you as grow in grace. Much love to you!!
Merry Christmas
Happy to help the “real Roy Dinges”! Thanks for being such a great guy! I’ll add you to my prayer list. I truly believe in the power of prayer! I hope your gorgeous girlfriend is going to help you through this. I’ve helped a couple of friends with their hip surgery. Afterwards it’ll be so wonderful to be pain-free! Love and kisses Melinda.
I pray that you will be healed from this pain and that the Lord will give you strength and comfort you as grow in grace. Much love to you!!
I pray that you will be healed from this pain and that the Lord will give you strength and comfort you as grow in grace. Much love to you!!
I pray that you will be healed from this pain and that the Lord will give you strength and comfort you as grow in grace. Much love to you!!
I pray that you will be healed from this pain and that the Lord will give you strength and comfort you as grow in grace. Much love to you!!
I wish you all the best and a speedy recovery Roy
Prayers for a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. So that you can get back to doing what you Love. ❤️
Wish you a healthy recovery ❤️🌹
Pushing this over 10K
Praying for a speedy recovery🙏🏻❤️
Blessings Roy! Lisa and Mia
Will be lifting Roy up in prayer and praying for his complete healing. In Jesus’ name.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.