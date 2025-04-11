Roy & Andrew Kaiser Memorial Fund

Memorial fund for Roy and Andrew Kaiser who passed away last year within months of each other.

There were a lot of heavy things going on for the family at the time and just trying to make it through... but now nearing the anniversary of their combined deaths Elizabeth and Abigail Kaiser feel it is right to hold a memorial/Celebration of Life for their dad and brother, and invite all who knew the guys and wish to participate in any way, to join in remembering the richly plotted lives those two lived in the Lord's tapestry of life.

For any who can come in person we'll be holding an open house from 10:30 till dark, at the ranch at 190 County Rd 133, Greenfield, Missouri, on April 27th (last Sunday in the month.)

For those who want to send flowers, please opt instead for a pine sapling (or lilac shoot!) for a memorial planting, so the landscape will carry the living tribute for years to come. (Chief River Nursery has great prices on quality shipped "plugs", mail to 218 N. Dade 133, Greenfield, MO. 65661)

Any aromatic flower bulbs would also be welcomed, to put along the road as visual reminder of the confidence of renewed life we bear by the shed blood of the Lamb!

Or donations via here are also heartily welcomed, and we hope to off set costs for the modest spread for the open house... We appreciate the support and love felt from the community from across the country; words cannot express how deeply important that is as we walk toward healing... "walking each other home".

Thank you for all encouragement, well wishes, love and support, words cannot express what it means to us!

Blessings,

Elizabeth & Abigail