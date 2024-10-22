Support for The Maxwell family in Roswell floods

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $5,340
Campaign funds will be received by Angel Maxwell
On Saturday evening, October 19, Roswell, New Mexico experienced unprecedented flooding. My in-laws Ken and Cindy Maxwell faced death, being spared by the grace of God…although in the aftermath they are dealing with a significant amount of damage to their home and property.
They lived off-grid - relying on solar energy, generators, and propane. Four of their five generators were washed away. My mother-in-laws car is stuck in the mud, and my father-in-laws vehicle is damaged beyond repair. They are currently relying on friends for transportation. Their fencing is completely gone. Their plumbing is damaged and they are currently running water into the house through a garden hose. Their two propane tanks also washed away along with 750gal of propane.
I have no expectations here - but many are reaching out asking how they can help. So I set up this page as a way for people to donate if it’s within their budget to do so. If you can’t donate - sharing this and praying for them is also greatly appreciated!
Keeping you and Cindy in our prayers.❤️🙏
Praying for them and God’s intervention in their well-being and restoration.
We love you and praying for you!
Praying as you recover. God bless!
Praying for you all.
Praying for y’all
Praying for all those affected by the flooding.
Praying for you all!
Praying for you and your family. God Bless you!
God Bless mom and dad!!
Sending prayers
