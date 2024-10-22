Campaign Image

Support for The Maxwell family in Roswell floods

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $5,340

Campaign created by Angel Maxwell

Campaign funds will be received by Angel Maxwell

On Saturday evening, October 19, Roswell, New Mexico experienced unprecedented flooding. My in-laws Ken and Cindy Maxwell faced death, being spared by the grace of God…although in the aftermath they are dealing with a significant amount of damage to their home and property. 

They lived off-grid - relying on solar energy, generators, and propane. Four of their five generators were washed away. My mother-in-laws car is stuck in the mud, and my father-in-laws vehicle is damaged beyond repair. They are currently relying on friends for transportation. Their fencing is completely gone. Their plumbing is damaged and they are currently running water into the house through a garden hose. Their two propane tanks also washed away along with 750gal of propane. 

I have no expectations here - but many are reaching out asking how they can help. So I set up this page as a way for people to donate if it’s within their budget to do so. If you can’t donate - sharing this and praying for them is also greatly appreciated! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Don Brenda Kephart
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Keeping you and Cindy in our prayers.❤️🙏

Francisco Baez
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Charlie an Theresa Norman
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Amarals
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for them and God’s intervention in their well-being and restoration.

A Kitchens K Smith
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you and praying for you!

Lindsey
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Dennis Family
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

RossJen Kephart
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying as you recover. God bless!

Trevizo Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Diane Applegate
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you all.

Ballard Family
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for y’all

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for all those affected by the flooding.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your family. God Bless you!

kweast711
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless mom and dad!!

Annette Koweek
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Linda Vandewart
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers

