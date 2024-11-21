Supporting the Rossini Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,550
Campaign funds will be received by Joe Rossini
In Loving Memory of Judy Rossini
It is with deep sadness that I share the news of the passing of our dear Judy Rossini. Judy was a cherished noon duty supervisor and crossing guard at Dana Elementary School in Nipomo, California for many years. She supervised our students during lunch and recess and was always out in the front parking lot each morning, helping cross and greet students. Judy truly loved working at Dana, and her interactions with both our students and staff were a daily highlight. Everyone at Dana knew Judy! She mentored and helped many students throughout the years.
On a personal note, Judy was someone I could always rely on. She had been with me for such a long time, and I could count on her to help lead our wonderful team of noon duty ladies. She made sure that our kids were cared for, safe, and happy on the playground. Judy’s kindness and compassion extended to everyone, and she was always looking for ways to help others, especially our kids. Judy will be deeply missed here at Dana, and her presence will leave a lasting impact on all of us.
The Dana Elementary School community has been deeply moved by the loss of our beloved Judy. Our students have created heartfelt cards, letters, and artwork, all of which reflect the positive impact Judy had on our school. We’ve also gathered at the front of the school, where a memorial with beautiful flowers and plants now stands in her honor.
Judy’s family is in need of support to cover funeral costs as they celebrate her life and legacy. Any donation to help with these expenses would be deeply appreciated during this difficult time.
Thank you for your generosity and support.
With gratitude from the Dana Elementary School community and Judy’s family.
We will miss you Judy!
Sending all my love and support during this unimaginable time. xx
My thoughts are with Judy’s family. May fond memories of this beautiful loved-one make getting through difficult times a little easier.
Sending my deepest condolences and love
So very sorry for your loss.
I always felt safe dropping off my grand daughter at the cross walk. She would smile so sweet when I would tell my grand daughter “ I Love You”.
Heaven has gained an angel. We will all miss you at Dana. You cared for all of our students and staff. It was a pleasure working with you and getting to know you. My condolences to your family.
Judy was a sweetheart, kind and lovely.
Most days she was the first person to greet our kids and always with a smile. She will be missed. Our condolences to her family members.
You will truly be missed. We will miss seeing your smile during drop of and pick up.
