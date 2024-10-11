Campaign Image
Rosen Family Hurricane Relief

My sister Maddi and her family were hit hard by the two recent hurricanes to affect the Tampa Bay area. During Hurricane Helene, they got 3-4 feet of storm surge water in their house. My sister, her husband, and their 2 year old son are thankfully physically safe but they lost almost all of their possessions including furniture and appliances. Their flood insurance does not cover the contents of their house so they will have to replace everything after paying their deductible. As they were working on repairing their house, Hurricane Milton came through the area also. While the landfall was to the south of us, our area got a lot of strong wind and rain. A tree fell on their house and a part of their front yard was washed away so they now have a giant hole in their front yard. They are now making a claim with their homeowners insurance to get the roof and yard fixed but their home will be uninhabitable for an extended period. Maddi, Joe, and JJ are able to stay with family so they have a roof over their heads but they are taking a large financial hit to pay their flood insurance deductible, homeowners insurance Hurricane deductible, and replace all of their possessions. Any amount that you can find in your heart to give will be greatly appreciated and help relieve the large financial burden for this amazing family. 

GiveSendGo Charities
$ 1000.00 USD
28 days ago

This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19

Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 USD
1 month ago

Jayme
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Shankara
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps. Kudos to your resilience and Prayers to almighty to give you and your family enough mental strength while you get through this.

Pedro Faria
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hey Joe! Hope this helps!

Kentrup family -
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Best wishes - in thoughts and prayers … We are friends of Bill Schnieder’s .. Class of 76

Anonymous Giver
$ 110.00 USD
1 month ago

Jack and Wilma
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Kazee
$ 45.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Lukasik Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

FL STRONG

Update #1

November 7th, 2024

Unfortunately not a good update for us. We got word that the retaining wall and sinkhole on our property is our responsibility. We were previously told that it was county property and that they would take care of it. So we will have to ask for more donations as we try to cover that cost as well. Any help is appreciated!

