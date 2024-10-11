Rosen Family Hurricane Relief

My sister Maddi and her family were hit hard by the two recent hurricanes to affect the Tampa Bay area. During Hurricane Helene, they got 3-4 feet of storm surge water in their house. My sister, her husband, and their 2 year old son are thankfully physically safe but they lost almost all of their possessions including furniture and appliances. Their flood insurance does not cover the contents of their house so they will have to replace everything after paying their deductible. As they were working on repairing their house, Hurricane Milton came through the area also. While the landfall was to the south of us, our area got a lot of strong wind and rain. A tree fell on their house and a part of their front yard was washed away so they now have a giant hole in their front yard. They are now making a claim with their homeowners insurance to get the roof and yard fixed but their home will be uninhabitable for an extended period. Maddi, Joe, and JJ are able to stay with family so they have a roof over their heads but they are taking a large financial hit to pay their flood insurance deductible, homeowners insurance Hurricane deductible, and replace all of their possessions. Any amount that you can find in your heart to give will be greatly appreciated and help relieve the large financial burden for this amazing family.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/video/floridians-deal-destruction-left-milton-114748728