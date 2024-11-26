Help support the Rosarios while Angelo recovers

On Monday November 18th Angelo Rosario suffered an unexpected medical emergency and is currently in ICU under a medically induced coma as Drs try to diagnose his condition and figure out a course of action. Angelo’s wife Kathleen has been at the hospital everyday while family and friends help with their 4 young children. As Angelo and Kathleen normally both work, that obviously hasn't been an option in this early stage and uncertain as the days and weeks progress. As we all know bills and expenses don’t stop when life throws us unexpected emergencies. There is never a good time for these things to happen however as the holiday season is upon us it can add an extra level of anxiety and heartache wondering about Christmas for your children on top of groceries, mortgage, and regular bills. The Rosarios are a wonderful family who give of their time for others as volunteers in their church. Angelo has traveled to many states with a prison ministry softball league that goes into prisons and has games against the inmate teams and afterwards spends time with the incarcerated men sharing the word of God. Times are definitely hard for everyone but if anyone has anything that could help ease this time for them however small it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you