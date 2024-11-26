Campaign Image

Help support the Rosarios while Angelo recovers

On Monday November 18th Angelo Rosario suffered an unexpected medical emergency and is currently in ICU under a medically induced coma as Drs try to diagnose his condition and figure out a course of action. Angelo’s wife Kathleen has been at the hospital everyday while family and friends help with their 4 young children. As Angelo and Kathleen normally both work, that obviously hasn't been an option in this early stage and uncertain as the days and weeks progress. As we all know bills and expenses don’t stop when life throws us unexpected  emergencies. There is never a good time for these things to happen however as the holiday season is upon us it can add an extra level of anxiety and heartache wondering about Christmas for your children on top of groceries, mortgage, and regular bills. The Rosarios are a wonderful family who give of their time for others as volunteers in their church. Angelo has traveled to many states with a prison ministry softball league that goes into prisons and has games against the inmate teams and afterwards spends time with the incarcerated men sharing the word of God. Times are definitely hard for everyone but if anyone has anything that could help ease this time for them however small it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you

Recent Donations
Carolyn Pfeiffer
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We hope our prayers help to lift you up.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

We continue to pray for Angelo, Kat and family, and praise God for all the answers to prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for continued progress.

Lisa W
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Lisa Kart
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Our prayers with you!

Alexandrou Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kathleen I am sitting at CHOP as Ellie gets her halo removed and just saw you say Angelo was awake and I read back. We will be praying and are here if you need anything. Much love.

Jeanette
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying in agreement for Angelo’s complete recovery!

Steve
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for a speedy recovery

Scott McIlvaine
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Our prayers are with Angelo and his family. If there is anything else we can do to help please reach out to us.

Joseph McChesney
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Andy Mecke
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you guys. 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a quick recovery

Rachel Sottile
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for complete healing for Angelo & for Kathleen and family.

Because we believe
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Silk family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Update #3

December 5th, 2024

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving. just wanted to give a heartfelt Thank you to everyone for their prayers for Angelo and his family and your kindness in giving. Angelo is home from the hospital as he continues to recover. Please continue to lift Angelo, Kathleen, their children and entire family up in prayer. I have requested payout so to be able to give them the balance of what was donated before Christmas. After the funds are transferred I will be closing out this campaign. Thank you again and may God bless all of you. Hope you all have a wonderful Christmas. 

Sincerely,

Brian 

Continued progress. 11/26

November 26th, 2024

Happy to report Angelo was moved from ICU to a regular room on Sunday. He will be going to an inpatient rehab facility perhaps as soon as tomorrow. God is truly good! Thank you for your continued prayers

Update #1

November 22nd, 2024

Just wanted to let everyone know that there has been some extremely encouraging progress in Angelo’s recovery. Thank you all for the financial support you’ve given so far and most importantly your prayers. Please keep Angelo and his family in your prayers as God continues to heal him and take care of him. Thank you

