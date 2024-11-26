Help support the Rosarios while Angelo recovers

Raised:
USD $1,840
Campaign funds will be received by Brian Halter
On Monday November 18th Angelo Rosario suffered an unexpected medical emergency and is currently in ICU under a medically induced coma as Drs try to diagnose his condition and figure out a course of action. Angelo’s wife Kathleen has been at the hospital everyday while family and friends help with their 4 young children. As Angelo and Kathleen normally both work, that obviously hasn't been an option in this early stage and uncertain as the days and weeks progress. As we all know bills and expenses don’t stop when life throws us unexpected emergencies. There is never a good time for these things to happen however as the holiday season is upon us it can add an extra level of anxiety and heartache wondering about Christmas for your children on top of groceries, mortgage, and regular bills. The Rosarios are a wonderful family who give of their time for others as volunteers in their church. Angelo has traveled to many states with a prison ministry softball league that goes into prisons and has games against the inmate teams and afterwards spends time with the incarcerated men sharing the word of God. Times are definitely hard for everyone but if anyone has anything that could help ease this time for them however small it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you
We hope our prayers help to lift you up.
We continue to pray for Angelo, Kat and family, and praise God for all the answers to prayers.
Praying for continued progress.
Our prayers with you!
Kathleen I am sitting at CHOP as Ellie gets her halo removed and just saw you say Angelo was awake and I read back. We will be praying and are here if you need anything. Much love.
Praying in agreement for Angelo’s complete recovery!
Prayers for a speedy recovery
Our prayers are with Angelo and his family. If there is anything else we can do to help please reach out to us.
Praying for you guys. 🙏
Praying for a quick recovery
Praying for your family
Praying for complete healing for Angelo & for Kathleen and family.
December 5th, 2024
I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving. just wanted to give a heartfelt Thank you to everyone for their prayers for Angelo and his family and your kindness in giving. Angelo is home from the hospital as he continues to recover. Please continue to lift Angelo, Kathleen, their children and entire family up in prayer. I have requested payout so to be able to give them the balance of what was donated before Christmas. After the funds are transferred I will be closing out this campaign. Thank you again and may God bless all of you. Hope you all have a wonderful Christmas.
Sincerely,
Brian
November 26th, 2024
Happy to report Angelo was moved from ICU to a regular room on Sunday. He will be going to an inpatient rehab facility perhaps as soon as tomorrow. God is truly good! Thank you for your continued prayers
November 22nd, 2024
Just wanted to let everyone know that there has been some extremely encouraging progress in Angelo’s recovery. Thank you all for the financial support you’ve given so far and most importantly your prayers. Please keep Angelo and his family in your prayers as God continues to heal him and take care of him. Thank you
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.