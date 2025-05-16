Help Us Stay in Our Sacred Home

Help Us Keep Our Sacred Space: A Mother and Her Daughters in Need

Peace and blessings — my name is Rhyanna, and I’m a mother of two young daughters, ages 4 and 3. We live simply and intentionally in our RV travel trailer at a small lakeside campground, where we’re surrounded by nature, the elements, and Spirit every day.

We’ve chosen a life away from the noise — a life rooted in love, connection, and presence. I homeschool my daughters and raise them close to the earth, outside the confines of conventional systems, guiding them to live in harmony with the Source of life.





Right now, we’re facing a very difficult moment — and I’m asking for help from those who feel led to support.





Our Situation

Due to circumstances beyond my control, including an ongoing eBay funds dispute and delayed rental assistance, I am currently unable to pay our rent for May or the electricity bill from April. I’ve applied for help, and the campground manager has kindly agreed to issue a lease so we can qualify — but the system is slow. In the meantime, we’re at risk of losing our sacred space and being forced into instability.





I’ve exhausted all other avenues, and with deep humility, I am turning to the community for help.





Why This Space Matters

Our RV is more than just shelter — it’s our sanctuary. It’s where we pray, learn, play, and grow. My daughters know the sound of the lake, the rhythm of the sun and moon, and the stillness of mornings outside our door. Here, they are safe. Here, they are free.





To lose this space would be devastating. I’ve been doing all I can, but I can’t carry this alone anymore.





How You Can Help

We are seeking to raise $7000 to cover:

Unpaid electricity from April

May, June, July, and August Lot Rent

Basic needs like groceries, diapers, and fuel

Support while we await rental assistance approval





Every dollar, every share, every prayer matters. If you are not in a place to give financially, we ask that you simply hold us in your heart and share this message with others who might be able to support.





From My Heart to Yours

I believe in divine timing, in the power of community, and in the truth that we are never truly alone — even in the hardest of moments. If our story speaks to you, and you feel called to help, please know that your support will go directly toward keeping my daughters and me safe, warm, and rooted.





Thank you for seeing us. Thank you for caring.

With love and gratitude,

Rhyanna



