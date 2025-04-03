Ronny Lee Yates Memorial Scholarship Fund

In memory of Ronny Lee Yates, a passionate baseball player and loyal friend, I am establishing a scholarship fund to honor his legacy and support deserving senior baseball players in their pursuit of higher education. As a proud China Spring Cougar, Ronny was instrumental in the team's initial state championships, and it is my honor to continue his spirit of competition and loyalty through this scholarship fund. Your contribution will help a worthy senior baseball player receive funds to further their education, just as Ronny would have wanted. Let's come together to celebrate Ronny's life and support the next generation of athletes in his name. Goal: $1,500 USD Category: Education Country: US Currency: USD