Planning campaign to oppose new mosque in Romford

Goal:
GBP £1,600
Raised:
GBP £300
The Havering Islamic Cultural Centre have launched a pre-application consultation to "deliver a new Mosque" at the former Page Calnan building in Romford (222-226 South Street).
This is not a planning application, but a precursor to a planning application. https://hicc.your-feedback.co.uk/
https://www.romfordrecorder.co.uk/news/24932482.brewery-host-drop-in-plans-south-street-romford-mosque/
I am asking for donations toward the out of pocket expenses of campaign to enable local people to respond honestly to this consultation. Those expenses will be £1,500, plus an anticipated £100 GiveSendGo fees. So the limit of this appeal is £1,600.
As usual, none of the money goes to me but on the costs of resisting the application.
If I don't raise enough money to respond to this pre-application consultation, then I will put the money toward future campaigns.
Good luck! Keep up the good work!
Good Luck. The locals are desperate for a result on this one. I’ll share the link. Also, check out “Save the brick yard” on X , they’re an opposition group that would be happy to offer assistance
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.