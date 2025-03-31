Planning campaign to oppose new mosque in Romford

The Havering Islamic Cultural Centre have launched a pre-application consultation to "deliver a new Mosque" at the former Page Calnan building in Romford (222-226 South Street).

This is not a planning application, but a precursor to a planning application. https://hicc.your-feedback.co.uk/

https://www.romfordrecorder.co.uk/news/24932482.brewery-host-drop-in-plans-south-street-romford-mosque/

I am asking for donations toward the out of pocket expenses of campaign to enable local people to respond honestly to this consultation. Those expenses will be £1,500, plus an anticipated £100 GiveSendGo fees. So the limit of this appeal is £1,600.

As usual, none of the money goes to me but on the costs of resisting the application.

If I don't raise enough money to respond to this pre-application consultation, then I will put the money toward future campaigns.