Armani and Romans Care

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $45,831

Campaign created by Lily Ocampo

Campaign funds will be received by Lily Ocampo

Armani and Romans Care

Hi everyone,

Update:) Roman is doing amazing! He was released December 20th, right before Christmas! Him and Armani are so happy to be together again, and it has made all the difference in his recovery. He still has doctor’s appointments, but otherwise, God has truly taken care of him through this all. The community has come together in every way possible and supplied him and Armani with clothes, toys and so much love that has made such a difference. Thank you all so very much for your continual support and check ins❤️💙

Words cannot express the gratitude in our heart for everyone who has reached out with prayers or donation's. 

On December 4, there was a shooting at Feather River Adventist School, and our 6-year-old brother was one of the victims. He was taken  to UC Davis Medical Center, which is 2.5 hours from our home, and he is currently in critical condition. While he is receiving the best possible care, this has turned our family’s world upside down, and we are struggling to navigate this unimaginable situation.

Any remaining funds after discharge are being put into a trust for when he turns 25*

Thank you for your love, support, and generosity. We are deeply grateful for everything everyone has done to help our little brother and family move forward from this tragedy.

Sarah Cummings
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 31.00 USD
7 days ago

ANTHONY WILSON
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

MAURICA ANDERSON
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

SteveD in San Francisco
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Supervisor Monica Brown
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

I am so glad the news reported in the Bee is HAPPY. May 2025 be a year of Joy for your family.

Greg Reseck
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

May God heal you!

Victoria
$ 152.00 USD
21 days ago

God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

God Bless

Jordan Brown
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Sharon Laidlaw
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Sending many prayers for a full recovery from NY

Cort Maclean
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Still praying for you and your family. Hold on to God’s strength for He is surely able! God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Wendy and Lyle
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Katie
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

As a mother of a boy also named Roman at one of our sister schools I wanted to make sure I reached out and let you know that I am praying for your whole family in these days ahead. I’m so thankful Roman is progressing and I’m asking God to bless his heart and that he works tragedy into his story for good (Romans 8:26-34). Though the enemy meant it for evil. Many blessings to you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

May God’s mercy blanket you and your whole family. May goodness, healing and love triumph over pain and suffering.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Praying for Roman. Elias and your family 🙏🙏🙏

Karen Castro
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

My heart goes out to you all.

