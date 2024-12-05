Armani and Romans Care

Hi everyone,

Update:) Roman is doing amazing! He was released December 20th, right before Christmas! Him and Armani are so happy to be together again, and it has made all the difference in his recovery. He still has doctor’s appointments, but otherwise, God has truly taken care of him through this all. The community has come together in every way possible and supplied him and Armani with clothes, toys and so much love that has made such a difference. Thank you all so very much for your continual support and check ins❤️💙

Words cannot express the gratitude in our heart for everyone who has reached out with prayers or donation's.

On December 4, there was a shooting at Feather River Adventist School, and our 6-year-old brother was one of the victims. He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, which is 2.5 hours from our home, and he is currently in critical condition. While he is receiving the best possible care, this has turned our family’s world upside down, and we are struggling to navigate this unimaginable situation.

Any remaining funds after discharge are being put into a trust for when he turns 25*

Thank you for your love, support, and generosity. We are deeply grateful for everything everyone has done to help our little brother and family move forward from this tragedy.