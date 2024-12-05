Armani and Romans Care

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $45,831
Campaign funds will be received by Lily Ocampo
Hi everyone,
Update:) Roman is doing amazing! He was released December 20th, right before Christmas! Him and Armani are so happy to be together again, and it has made all the difference in his recovery. He still has doctor’s appointments, but otherwise, God has truly taken care of him through this all. The community has come together in every way possible and supplied him and Armani with clothes, toys and so much love that has made such a difference. Thank you all so very much for your continual support and check ins❤️💙
Words cannot express the gratitude in our heart for everyone who has reached out with prayers or donation's.
On December 4, there was a shooting at Feather River Adventist School, and our 6-year-old brother was one of the victims. He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, which is 2.5 hours from our home, and he is currently in critical condition. While he is receiving the best possible care, this has turned our family’s world upside down, and we are struggling to navigate this unimaginable situation.
Any remaining funds after discharge are being put into a trust for when he turns 25*
Thank you for your love, support, and generosity. We are deeply grateful for everything everyone has done to help our little brother and family move forward from this tragedy.
I am so glad the news reported in the Bee is HAPPY. May 2025 be a year of Joy for your family.
May God heal you!
God bless!
God Bless
Sending many prayers for a full recovery from NY
Still praying for you and your family. Hold on to God’s strength for He is surely able! God bless you!
As a mother of a boy also named Roman at one of our sister schools I wanted to make sure I reached out and let you know that I am praying for your whole family in these days ahead. I’m so thankful Roman is progressing and I’m asking God to bless his heart and that he works tragedy into his story for good (Romans 8:26-34). Though the enemy meant it for evil. Many blessings to you.
May God’s mercy blanket you and your whole family. May goodness, healing and love triumph over pain and suffering.
Praying for Roman. Elias and your family 🙏🙏🙏
My heart goes out to you all.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.