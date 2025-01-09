Roman’s Nicaragua Mission Trip

Campaign Image

My name is Roman Harris. I’m a junior at VCA and I’m going on a mission trip to Nicaragua in March. Jesus is my best friend and I want that to show, and be able to testify about Jesus’ love for us. I want to go on this trip because it’s a good experience for me as a person to really connect with the Lord and view his creation, but also to fully realize the difference of serving in wealthy countries (like America), versus countries that aren’t as prosperous. I want to really branch out and share my faith in Jesus with other people who don’t have as easy access to the Word as I have. I need to raise 2500 dollars for the trip, and it would really help me if you would donate. Any amount helps me. If you don’t have the means to give money: prayers for myself, the team, and the Nicaraguan locals are far more important, and we’d all love that. Anyways, thank you for giving me a minute of your time, and thank you for the prayers and donations!

Recent Donations
Michele Wood
$ 25.00 USD
57 minutes ago

Torrence Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Go be the hands and feet of Jesus!

Logan Strain
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Keep doing the Lords Work

Aunt Jen and Uncle Vince
$ 75.00 USD
1 hour ago

Roman, we are proud of you and excited about this opportunity

Erick Lynn
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Monica
$ 15.00 USD
5 days ago

Neal L
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

Addie W
$ 5.00 USD
5 days ago

Steven S
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

Ryan G
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

Drey D
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
5 days ago

Audrey B
$ 20.00 USD
5 days ago

G&P
$ 500.00 USD
5 days ago

Proud of you Roman!

