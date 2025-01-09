Roman’s Nicaragua Mission Trip

My name is Roman Harris. I’m a junior at VCA and I’m going on a mission trip to Nicaragua in March. Jesus is my best friend and I want that to show, and be able to testify about Jesus’ love for us. I want to go on this trip because it’s a good experience for me as a person to really connect with the Lord and view his creation, but also to fully realize the difference of serving in wealthy countries (like America), versus countries that aren’t as prosperous. I want to really branch out and share my faith in Jesus with other people who don’t have as easy access to the Word as I have. I need to raise 2500 dollars for the trip, and it would really help me if you would donate. Any amount helps me. If you don’t have the means to give money: prayers for myself, the team, and the Nicaraguan locals are far more important, and we’d all love that. Anyways, thank you for giving me a minute of your time, and thank you for the prayers and donations!