Keep Romans Kubota Running To Rebuild Sandy Creek

Help Roman Keep His Kubota to Serve Sandy Creek: A Campaign on behalf of Heroes for Humanity International

Dear Friends,

As the founder of Heroes for Humanity International, I’ve dedicated my life to sharing stories of hope, interviews and inspiration—stories of ordinary people who step forward in extraordinary ways and to awaken the hero within humanity.

Last week in Fredericksburg, in the Hill Country of Texas, I met Roman Fikac while meeting with first responders—both personally and on behalf of Heroes for Humanity—to hear the stories of those who run toward danger instead of away from it. We were told about a group families that needed immediately help at Sandy Creek, a place of devastation that most of the world hasn’t seen and very overlooked. That’s where I first met Roman.

Roman is known by many as “Roman the Christian,” because every single day he sends out Bible verses to over 300 people, offering hope and faith in Jesus—using nothing more than his own phone and texting each with a personal prayer. His faith is steady, his heart is open, and his hands are always working.

That day, Roman loaded up his Kubota and we went to Sandy Creek. Together, we delivered supplies, joined search‑and‑rescue and recovery efforts, and witnessed heartbreak beyond belief. It was there that I met JJ, searching desperately for his daughter after losing his wife and son to the flood. Roman, on his Kubota machinery, was leading the efforts with quiet strength and courage.

On Saturday, I went back to meet Roman again—this time on the private property of Ashlee and Mama B, who lost everything except their lives. I walked among massive devastation: neighbors washed away, lives lost. Yet in the midst of grief and chaos, Roman was there—clearing land, taking calls, moving debris, and stepping up as a leader. He told me how honored he felt when he was asked to clear the land so a funeral could be held for JJ’s wife.

If there is someone in need, Roman is there.

I have seen it personally—neighbors coming together, delivering food and water, while cadaver dogs and first responders comb the land. Even Tesla teams arrived to set up Starlink, and T‑Mobile crews worked to restore cell service after towers were hit. Amid all of this chaos, Roman remains a constant presence, serving humbly and leading quietly.

There are countless heroes in this small neighborhood, but again and again, I hear the same words from those who call me on the phone daily:

“Roman is our hero.”

“How can I help Roman?”

It feels almost poetic that the main road leading into this Sandy Creek is called Hero Way—pointing upward, in the direction of those who truly fill those shoes. Roman is one of them.

Here’s what you need to know:

👉 Roman would never ask for himself. He only shared his need after I asked how we could best help.

👉 His biggest immediate prayer is to keep his Kubota and equipment so he can stay in Sandy Creek and continue serving.

👉 I have personally spoken with Kubota Credit, and they are willing to work with him—but payments must be brought current quickly to keep this equipment from being repossessed.

The campaign goal is $33,960, which will cover:

✅ An immediate $9,708 to prepay Kubota and bring his account current through September.

✅ Additional funds to cover fuel, maintenance, and living expenses so Roman can remain in Sandy Creek for the next six months,

Every penny received will go directly to Roman Fikac and his equipment so he can continue being of service to heroes in a community that desperately needs him.

We will be sharing incredible stories—many from people who have reached out because of Roman, asking how they can help and serve. From Ashlee Willis to Mama B, from Uriel to Jenny to Alie who opened her home to Roman—each one reflects the power of community and compassion.

This is for each of you who live by the law of service. I believe that when we give of ourselves to others, as Roman is doing and the heroes of Sandy Creek, we are blessed too. It creates a ripple effect in humanity. Let the blessings flow.

Please know that all our videos of Roman are coming soon. Interviews and updates will be posted here—we just wanted to get this campaign started quickly because so many people have asked how they can give and needed a link. After all, it’s all about the mission and the service we provide, and as Roman says, we leave this to God.

If you cannot give financially, please lift Roman and the people of Sandy Creek in your prayers.

Let’s stand with Roman. Let’s stand with Sandy Creek.

With love, faith, and gratitude,

Laurel

Laurel Barrett, Heroes for Humanity International





Support Roman and GiveSendGo so others can donate, too

Every dollar you give goes directly to Roman—GiveSendGo doesn’t take a platform fee. Only the small processing fee (~2.7% + $0.30) is deducted. If you’d like to help keep the platform running so more people can give, you can add an optional tip (many choose 1%). Thank you for your generosity!