Bringing Hope and Healing to a Ukrainian Hero

Help Us Support Roman, Our Brother-in-Arms

Hello, we’re David and Corey, two American soldiers who had the honor of serving alongside some of the bravest souls we’ve ever met in Ukraine. Just before Russia’s invasion shattered the country, we were deployed there, working hand-in-hand with Ukrainian soldiers—our counterparts, our friends. When the war broke out, the U.S. government pulled us out, but we had to leave behind those we’d come to see as family. Many of them didn’t make it. But one who has survived against all odds is our dear friend Roman—a linguist, a soldier, and a man with an unbreakable spirit. Roman reached out to us recently, and his story broke our hearts. He’s been fighting a battle far beyond the frontlines—a battle against PTSD that’s left him struggling to find peace after years of unimaginable hardship. We’re launching this fund to support Roman with the resources he desperately needs, and show Roman he’s not alone.

Here’s his story, in his own words, with a few details we’ve translated :

”I’ve been wrestling with whether to share this, but I’ve run out of options. For nearly a month and a half, I’ve been drowning in PTSD. It’s a weight I can’t describe—a darkness that crept in after years of war. I tried to push through, but it broke me. I ended up in a civilian clinic, hooked up to IVs and taking pills just to get through the day. A kind psychiatrist there saw past my struggles and recognized the real fight: my mind was wounded, not my will. I hit rock bottom, spending weeks isolated in a hotel room, lost in my thoughts and battling despair. An ambulance eventually brought me to help, and slowly, with the support of good people—a doctor who cared, a friend in Lviv who opened his home, and a wounded marine who fought to get me into a private rehab—I started to climb out. I’ve been in that rehab since April 1st, working every day to heal, with a plan to stay until April 21st. But I can’t do this alone anymore. The war took everything from me—my peace, my home, my sense of safety. I’m not just a soldier; I’m a linguist who bridged worlds, who stood side by side with American friends like David, Corey, and so many others. Now, I need help to rebuild my life, to find a way forward through this invisible war I’m still fighting.”

Our Mission: When Roman’s message reached us, we knew we couldn’t sit by. He’s not just a survivor—he’s a brother. We’re raising $500 to bring him the support he needs: specifically medical care at a PTSD clinic. The funds will cover his ongoing treatment, and essentials to help him reclaim stability after years of sacrifice. We’ve seen Roman’s courage firsthand. He translated for us under pressure, stood with us in chaos, and never wavered. Now, it’s our turn to stand with him.

Why This Matters: This isn’t just about one man—it’s about loyalty, about honoring those who’ve given everything for their country and their allies. Roman represents the countless Ukrainian heroes still fighting, seen and unseen. Your support sends a message: we don’t abandon our own. Please, donate what you can. Share this with your friends, your family, anyone who believes in second chances and the power of friendship across borders. Together, we can lift Roman up when he needs it most.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,

David and Corey