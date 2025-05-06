Help us get support for Rodney Hinton's Family

My name is Anna Booker-Hinton, devoted wife to Rodney Hinton, mother of Isaiah and Isla Hinton, and stepmother to Ryan Hinton (deceased). On May 2nd, 2025, our lives were shattered when Rodney witnessed a video of his oldest son being fatally shot and killed. The unbearable pain led to a series of very unfortunate events, including the unintended death of a retired sheriff's deputy.





The media is twisting this devastating incident, trying to portray Rodney—an African American father in pain—as an angry man lashing out. But I know without a shadow of a doubt: Rodney did not act out of retaliation. He was a grieving father in unimaginable pain.





Rodney is a loving, devoted father of two small children, just 3 months and 6 years old. I am now trying to provide a stable, secure environment for our children as we navigate this nightmare.





I am humbly asking for your help in two crucial ways:





1. Support for our children, so their everyday needs—food, shelter, clothing—can be met while I focus on fighting for justice.

2. Prayers and peaceful support.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help us move forward during this heartbreaking time.

Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support.

— Anna Booker-Hinton











