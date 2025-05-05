Campaign Image

Supporting Rodney Hinton jr

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by Keyaira Hinton

Campaign funds will be received by Keyaira Hinton

I’m Keyaira, the big sister of Rodney Jr . I’m reaching out for the community support to help my brother with any legal fees. Yes my brother lost his son in the hands of the police but we are very positive in our  faith that justice will be served! This is for Rodney he needs our help as well with prayers & anything you can donate. As I send my deepest condolences to the SHERIFFS FAMILY , I’am praying personally one day  GOD & YOUR FAMILY CAN FORGIVE HIM !!! MENTAL HEALTH IS A REAL THING , PLEASE CHECK ON YOUR PEOPLE WHO SHOW SIGNS OF MENTAL ILLNESS. It starts with LISTENING FIRST!! I APPRECIATE THE OVERWHELMING SUPPORT WE HAVE RECEIVED SO FAR! GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!

Roshell Adams-Steed
$ 200.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Sending love and hugs Hinton Family. DTW/ OTR for life ❤️.

dreamwynter
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

prayers 2 the family, we feel your pain ❤️

