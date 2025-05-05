Free Rodney Hinton!

We are raising $100,000 to cover the legal fees for Rodney Hinton, a loving father who was unjustly jailed after reacting to the tragic death of his son at the hands of a police officer. As a community, we are tired of our children being shot and killed by those who are sworn to protect them. We believe that every parent deserves the right to grieve their child's passing without fear of retribution. All proceeds will go directly to the Hinton family to help cover their legal costs and bring Rodney home to his loved ones. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that justice is served.