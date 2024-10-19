Campaign Image

Supporting the Robinson Family

 USD $1,800

Hurricane Milton has left significant devastation in its wake, including the Robinson's house. Their house had significant water damage, resulting in a loss of living space and necessitating a complete overhaul of their house, belongings, and lives.  This givesendgo is to bless them financially and help cover some of their known and unknown expenses. If you are unable to give at this time, please continue to keep them in your prayers, as there are still many unknowns and lots of work ahead. 
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers from Central Pennsylvania

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Chip and Lori Boyle
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying this draws you closer to the Lord.

Mal and Jake Evans
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

All our love and prayers, dear friends. Praying for strength, comfort, and miracles along the way.

anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Love and prayers!

Brie Pusateri
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you and your family. Praying there will be light at the end of the tunnel. God will see you through!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Love from Pa. Praying for you.

Karen Evanoff
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so sorry you are all going through this. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.

Debbie Cousins
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers and love

Dustin and Katie B
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Stay strong

Tom and Dianne Diehl
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for your family in this difficult time

Ron and Dee Staley
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Chris and Marcie
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you guys!

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers to you guys.

JP Rodgers
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying! God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

