Supporting the Robinson Family

Hurricane Milton has left significant devastation in its wake, including the Robinson's house. Their house had significant water damage, resulting in a loss of living space and necessitating a complete overhaul of their house, belongings, and lives. This givesendgo is to bless them financially and help cover some of their known and unknown expenses. If you are unable to give at this time, please continue to keep them in your prayers, as there are still many unknowns and lots of work ahead.