Help Sister Robin's Recovery

Goal:
USD $13,000
Raised:
USD $2,400
Campaign funds will be received by Robin Perine
Some of you may know that Robin recently lost her mother after a long illness. You may not know that three weeks later her sister had a stroke. Robin is grateful that her dear Sis is making great progress in her recovery and is now back at home with her family. But there has been a great deal of difficulty for her in a short time. And a time of financial burden for the Perine family.
And now she has to undergo invasive spinal surgery.
On Tuesday June 11th Robin will have her 2nd spine surgery in 12 months.
It will be her 3rd in total, and hopefully final, spine surgery.
Last summer she had spinal cord decompression procedure, with bone graft and spacers; cervical fusion.
She is fortunate to have Dr Silveri, a surgical rock star, and she recovered very well after her 1st operation with him. He has great talent and expertise and she would not want anyone else working on her spine.
This time Dr Silveri will be correcting deformation and degenerative issues resulting from a traumatic horse accident 11 years ago where she ruptured her lumbar discs(this was her 1st spine surgery on the west coast).
Dr Silveri will be working with a vascular surgeon. This is called ALIF Surgery. Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion, It will be a bone graft and fusion L4 through S1.
She will once again be stepping away from work for an extended period of time and will need to pace her recovery, as this is a major surgery that will severely limit her mobility for some time. I have set this fund up to assist her with her bills and rehabilitation expenses.
Please keep her in your thoughts and continued prayers during this challenging time.
Let's show her our love.
Love you Robin.
I hope your pain ends soon.
Thinking of you gorgeous we love you so much hope you heal up fast xx
COME ON MAMA
Sending you extra special vibes and love for your recovery!
Robin, Best wishes for you in your surgery. Norm Cocke and Deb Danberry
A my love and Prayers for your healing
October 18th, 2024
Hello and special Blessings to you all on this Full Super Moon with a comet on the side.
My ALIF spinal fusion with Doctor Silveri went very well. My recovery was incredibly painful. They had to move all my nerves(lower back to legs)to reach desired location.
I progressed from walker, to cane, now none, and working on my gait and strength. Just yesterday I started PT again with Tom and look forward to the progress we will make together.
Also with the new spacers between my vertebrae, I am an entire inch taller!
It was during this time I experienced a rupture, elsewhere, and needed a complete reconstruction. I am one now one month post op from this (2nd major surgery in 3 months), again with one of DC's finest Doctors. This procedure is slowly resolving and I am under the best care team for my continued healing.
A few days after this 2nd operation,
My beloved Theda, a 125 lb Presa Canario Mastiff bled out and passed away. My heart burst.
I was so blessed with her.
I am grateful she was not alone.
This was traumatic and was very much to me like the car accident that took my 1st horse Max when I moved here.
This week I was let go from the studio where I worked, where I had a great following, and people from 3 pervious studios went to specifically find me.
I have extenuating medical bills, and on top of this I now have no job.
My 2nd spinal fusion in a year and each time I am "let go" as soon as I'm walking well enough to pass for "normal".
Yes this is legal in the state where I live. It's a Right to Work state.
They actually call it that.
Oh the sad irony.
So this is not like Cali or other states I have lived in-for the record.
The loss this year has been devastating to me.
My heart and my body need to heal without the stress that I can't keep up.
Knowing there are so many of us in need at the moment,
I do humbly ask that if I have ever helped you out, perhaps you might be in a position to reciprocate.
A thousand thank yous for your time and consideration.
Infinite Love,
Sister Robin
P.S.
I will also be selling my gloves and canvases to try to make my 18K medical bills payments*
Please consider Holiday Shopping.
Thank you again for any and all help
I love yous
October 17th, 2024
Hey guys, sorry about the multiple updates...having tech issues today.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.