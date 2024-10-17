Help Sister Robin's Recovery

Some of you may know that Robin recently lost her mother after a long illness. You may not know that three weeks later her sister had a stroke. Robin is grateful that her dear Sis is making great progress in her recovery and is now back at home with her family. But there has been a great deal of difficulty for her in a short time. And a time of financial burden for the Perine family.

And now she has to undergo invasive spinal surgery.

On Tuesday June 11th Robin will have her 2nd spine surgery in 12 months.

It will be her 3rd in total, and hopefully final, spine surgery.

Last summer she had spinal cord decompression procedure, with bone graft and spacers; cervical fusion.

She is fortunate to have Dr Silveri, a surgical rock star, and she recovered very well after her 1st operation with him. He has great talent and expertise and she would not want anyone else working on her spine.



This time Dr Silveri will be correcting deformation and degenerative issues resulting from a traumatic horse accident 11 years ago where she ruptured her lumbar discs(this was her 1st spine surgery on the west coast).

Dr Silveri will be working with a vascular surgeon. This is called ALIF Surgery. Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion, It will be a bone graft and fusion L4 through S1.



She will once again be stepping away from work for an extended period of time and will need to pace her recovery, as this is a major surgery that will severely limit her mobility for some time. I have set this fund up to assist her with her bills and rehabilitation expenses.



Please keep her in your thoughts and continued prayers during this challenging time.



Let's show her our love.



