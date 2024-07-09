Help My Son Robert Fight ANCA Vasculitis GPA

Hello everyone,





My name is Lynn Childree, and I am reaching out to you with a heavy heart to share the story of my beloved son, Robert Woodring. At just 38 years old, Robert has recently been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called ANCA Vasculitis GPA, also known as Wegener's Disease. This diagnosis has brought unforeseen challenges and hardships into his life.





Robert is a devoted family man, deeply committed to raising and supporting his loved ones. However, this illness has placed an immense financial burden on them. The cost of treatment, travel to and from Santa Barbara for the next two years, and mounting past medical bills are overwhelming.





We have started this GiveSendGo campaign with a goal of $15,000 to help Robert navigate this difficult journey. The funds will be used to:





Subsidize the Cost of Treatment: The medications and therapies required to manage ANCA Vasculitis GPA are extensive and expensive. Your support will ensure that Robert receives the necessary medical care to fight this disease.





Cover Travel Expenses: Regular trips to Santa Barbara for treatments and consultations are essential for Robert's recovery. Your contributions will help cover transportation, lodging, and related expenses.





Pay Past Medical Bills: Medical bills from initial tests, hospital stays, and treatments are accumulating. Your generosity will help address these outstanding debts and ease the financial strain on Robert and his family.





Robert is facing a challenging battle, and we cannot do this alone. Your prayers, support, and contributions, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in his life. With your help, Robert can focus on his health and recovery, knowing that his family is supported and that we can overcome these financial challenges together.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness and compassion mean the world to us. Please consider sharing this campaign with others who might be able to help. Together, we can make a difference.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Lynn Childree