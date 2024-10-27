Supporting Robert Wojcik

As you may have heard, Robert Wojcik has suffered a life changing medical emergency severely impairring his ability to do the things that most of us take for granted such as drive, take proper care of himself and his beloved dogs.

In the wee hours of October 21st 2024 Rob was admitted to University Hospital and ultimately had 2 stints put in one of his heart valves and a defibrillator was implanted as well, days later. He was clinically dead upwards of 4 times but seems to be on the mend, although, it will be a long road to his recovery. He was discharged from the hospital Oct. 24, 2024 with many restrictions imposed upon him and requires temporary financial support until assistance, such as EI and short-term disability can be provided, (considering mandatory wait periods and red tape) so, in the interim, I have started this fund to ease his initial hardships.

Rob is a proud man and will not ask for help but I know this fund will be much needed, welcomed and certainly, appreciated. He has no blood relatives but a few friends to lean on. We are all he has. Please, open your hearts and wallet, and donate.

Thank you in advance.

Corey Armstrong



