RobertPalmerFund

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $12,293
Campaign funds will be received by Robert Palmer
Hard to believe, but our Father God is in this, and He will bring rejoicing from the ashes. Nothing touches us. His children, without His knowledge and permission.
Robert: For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, mighty God, everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to stablish it with judgment and justice. NOEL NOEL NOEL
Praying for your strength and peace as you trust the One who is holding you through this rocky time in your journey and in the journey of this country.
We are praying for you!
May God bless you and give you Grace, being a light into the darkness!
I'm praying for justice for you & your family. May God bless you!
Praying for you
May God bind these evil jailers and loose you from it’s evil confines. God sees and He cares!
I will pray for you and your family!
Hang in there!!! God knows your heart and hears your cries. And... EVERY LIE WILL BE REVEALED!! Luke 12:2
Asking God to help all our political prisoners survive this terrible injustice—i pray your release is imminent! Patriots Everywhere await that moment!!
God bless you and declaring by His Divine Mercy You will Recover ALL
