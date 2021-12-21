RobertPalmerFund

Hello my fellow freedom loving Americans. My name is Robert Palmer. I am a Christian man, father, brother, friend and political prisoner who is currently serving a 63 month sentence for my involvement in the January 6th attempt to overturn the 2020 election. After my arrest while awaiting sentencing I lost my home and business of over 20 years that I worked so hard to build, and was forced to sell all of my personal belongings. My world has been turned upside down to say the least. The inhumane, deplorable conditions while I was incarcerated at the DC jail and the way I was treated for being a Trump supporter was Despicable, including feces and urine being thrown at me, and rats and bedbugs that would make your skin crawl. I have since been transferred to the BOP in Coleman Florida where the conditions are for the most part acceptable considering the circumstances. I am thankful to be in my home state close to family and friends and thank God for the support of my family and friends while going through this ordeal. I am asking for help towards rebuilding my life when I am released as I will be starting over from scratch. Through Gods Love and your help I know all things are possible. Thank you so very much!

Robert