RobertPalmerFund

Hello my fellow freedom loving Americans. My name is Robert Palmer. I am a Christian man, father, brother, friend and political prisoner who is currently serving a 63 month sentence for my involvement in the January 6th attempt to overturn the 2020 election.  After my arrest while awaiting sentencing I lost my home and business of over 20 years that I worked so hard to build, and was forced to sell all of my personal belongings. My world has been turned upside down to say the least. The inhumane, deplorable conditions while I was incarcerated at the DC jail and the way I was treated for being a Trump supporter was Despicable, including feces and urine being thrown at me, and rats and bedbugs that would make your skin crawl. I have since been transferred to the BOP in Coleman Florida where the conditions are for the most part acceptable considering the circumstances. I am thankful to be in my home state close to family and friends and thank God for the support of my family and friends while going through this ordeal. I am asking for help towards rebuilding my life when I am released as I will be starting over from scratch. Through Gods Love and your help I know all things are possible. Thank you so very much!
Robert
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Hard to believe, but our Father God is in this, and He will bring rejoicing from the ashes. Nothing touches us. His children, without His knowledge and permission.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Robert: For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, mighty God, everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to stablish it with judgment and justice. NOEL NOEL NOEL

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Praying for your strength and peace as you trust the One who is holding you through this rocky time in your journey and in the journey of this country.

Linda Savoyard
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

We are praying for you!

Cindy Jones
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

May God bless you and give you Grace, being a light into the darkness!

Cindy Jones
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

May God bless you and give you Grace, being a light into the darkness!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Connie
$ 15.00 USD
2 years ago

Janet Nichols
$ 135.00 USD
2 years ago

I'm praying for justice for you & your family. May God bless you!

Cindy Jones
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

May God bless you and give you Grace, being a light into the darkness!

Cindy Jones
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

May God bless you and give you Grace, being a light into the darkness!

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
2 years ago

Praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 years ago

May God bind these evil jailers and loose you from it’s evil confines. God sees and He cares!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

I will pray for you and your family!

Lynne Kypuros
$ 5.00 USD
2 years ago

Susie Nunnally
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Hang in there!!! God knows your heart and hears your cries. And... EVERY LIE WILL BE REVEALED!! Luke 12:2

Remnant Voice
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Asking God to help all our political prisoners survive this terrible injustice—i pray your release is imminent! Patriots Everywhere await that moment!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

God bless you and declaring by His Divine Mercy You will Recover ALL

