Robert Pawlak & Jennifer Maitland’s Fire Relief

On December 11th just before 7pm, my brother Rob ( Robert Pawlak) and his girlfriend Jen (Jennifer Maitland)came home from work to their log cabin on fire. They rushed inside to try to put the fire out and save Sally and King (their German Shepherds). The home was full of thick black smoke. The pups were already gone from smoke inhalation. Everything in the main section of the home was destroyed (Kitchen, Living, Dining room). The fire was deemed to be electrical.

Rob and Jen are always the first person to go out of their way to help someone.Let’s help them recover! Anything helps. They will have to find temporary housing and replace everything. If you prefer to send gift cards please email me directly. Or feel free to contact me for questions or information to contact Robert Pawlak directly.

Elissabarfootcnm@yahoo.com

6154387284

thank you!

Elissa Barfoot