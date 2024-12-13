Campaign Image
Robert Pawlak & Jennifer Maitland’s Fire Relief

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $690

Campaign created by Elissa Barfoot

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Pawlak

On December 11th just before 7pm, my brother Rob ( Robert Pawlak) and his girlfriend Jen (Jennifer Maitland)came home from work to their log cabin on fire. They rushed inside to try to put the fire out and save Sally and King (their German Shepherds). The home was full of thick black smoke. The pups were already gone from smoke inhalation.  Everything in the main section of the home was destroyed (Kitchen, Living, Dining room).  The fire was deemed to be electrical. 

Rob and Jen are always the first person to go out of their way to help someone.Let’s help them recover! Anything helps. They will have to find temporary housing and replace everything.  If you prefer to send gift cards please email me directly. Or feel free to contact me for questions or information to contact Robert Pawlak directly. 

Elissabarfootcnm@yahoo.com

6154387284

thank you! 

Elissa Barfoot

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Praying for you!!

Mari Knettle
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sarah and Mike Strobel
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May each day get a little easier. Sending prayers.

Allen Schreiber
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Mary Tench
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for all of you.

Sarah Glidewell
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Aunt Berni
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry to hear this! Love you guys and so happy that you both are safe.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Bryan Lysikowski
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

