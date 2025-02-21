Supporting the Rivera Family

Hi everyone, I'm seeking your support after being rear-ended in two separate car accidents within 12 days, leaving me with serious back and neck injuries and unable to work. I'm applying for disability benefits for essentials like groceries and paying the bills, but I can't afford a new vehicle to replace the one that was totaled. I am a single father of 4 amazing kids and as a worship leader at my church, having a car is crucial for providing for my children and serving my community. Any help is deeply appreciated.