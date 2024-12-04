Helping a RivCoParks Employee

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $1,090
Campaign funds will be received by Deborah Newell
Hello RivCoParks Family,
Some of you may have already heard, while others might just be finding out: one of our RivCoParks friends and co-workers, Deborah Newell, experienced a fire at her apartment over the weekend. As you can imagine, this is a deeply scary and tragic event for anyone, but when it happens to one of our own, we come together as a RivCoParks family to help however we can.
The fire began in the apartment below Deborah's. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely, and there were no injuries. Deborah was able to grab her purse, keys, and the clothes on her back before escaping to safety.
To support Deborah during this challenging time, we are starting a "GiveSendGo" campaign with the goal of raising $500. These funds will help her cover essential items while she awaits assistance from her insurance.
We understand that it's the holiday season, and times are tough for many. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference. If you're unable to give, that's okay—please keep Deborah in your thoughts and prayers as she navigates this process of rebuilding her life and finding a new place to call home.
Thank you for your generosity and support,
The RivCoParks Team
Deborah, I am so sorry for your loss but grateful you made it out of your apartment safely. I can't even imagine the devastation you feel. I am praying that you will have the peace that surpasses all understanding as you recover from this and that all needs will be met and exceeded.
Bad times call for good people to step up, especially to help a fellow "giving" person.
So glad that you are okay. Praying for quick repairs so that you can get back to the comfort of your own home.
PTL...we are more than grateful for all you do behind the scenes for our RIVCO Parks family and you are an essential part of our family.
So glad you are ok!
We are glad you are safe and send you our support.
To let you know we all care and appreciate you.
Deborah, I am thankful you are ok; items can be replaced, but you cannot. I hope this little donation will help replace some things. You will remain in my prayers. Your RivCoParks Peeps are here for you!
Here for you!
