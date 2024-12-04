Helping a RivCoParks Employee

Hello RivCoParks Family,

Some of you may have already heard, while others might just be finding out: one of our RivCoParks friends and co-workers, Deborah Newell, experienced a fire at her apartment over the weekend. As you can imagine, this is a deeply scary and tragic event for anyone, but when it happens to one of our own, we come together as a RivCoParks family to help however we can.

The fire began in the apartment below Deborah's. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely, and there were no injuries. Deborah was able to grab her purse, keys, and the clothes on her back before escaping to safety.

To support Deborah during this challenging time, we are starting a "GiveSendGo" campaign with the goal of raising $500. These funds will help her cover essential items while she awaits assistance from her insurance.

We understand that it's the holiday season, and times are tough for many. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference. If you're unable to give, that's okay—please keep Deborah in your thoughts and prayers as she navigates this process of rebuilding her life and finding a new place to call home.

Thank you for your generosity and support,

The RivCoParks Team