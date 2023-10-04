Supporting The Rittenhouse family

The Rittenhouse family needs our love and support. Ryan, age 51 - husband to Dawn and father of 4 was recently diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. This has been very difficult for the whole family as they are impacted by the many devastating challenges of this disease, as well as Ryan not able to work or drive.

Dawn is working full time and taking overtime when she can. Their 4 children all live at home and have very busy schedules and ongoing health challenges as well.

Dawn is now juggling being caregiver for Ryan, full time job, all the parenting responsibilities, as well as carrying the financial burden for the family.

Please consider supporting them with a financial gift and your prayers and support during this difficult time.



Recently (Nov 2024) they also had their well dry up - and have had to go without having access to water at their home. This means a significant expense of over $15,000 to repair this.

Your support would make a big impact 🙏