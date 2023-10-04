Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $4,175

Campaign created by Janelle Lieberher

Campaign funds will be received by Dawn Rittenhouse

Supporting The Rittenhouse family

The Rittenhouse family needs our love and support. Ryan, age 51 - husband to Dawn and father of 4 was recently diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. This has been very difficult for the whole family as they are impacted by the many devastating challenges of this disease, as well as Ryan not able to work or drive.

Dawn is working full time and taking overtime when she can. Their 4 children all live at home and have very busy schedules and ongoing health challenges as well. 

Dawn is now juggling being caregiver for Ryan, full time job, all the parenting responsibilities, as well as carrying the financial burden for the family. 

Please consider supporting them with a financial gift and your prayers and support during this difficult time. 

Recently (Nov 2024) they also had their well dry up - and have had to go without having access to water at their home. This means a significant expense of over $15,000 to repair this. 

Your support would make a big impact 🙏

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Praying for you....

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
26 days ago

We r praying for u!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and love from Ryan's Sunday school teacher from years gone by.

RPI Equipment LLC
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Kevin Connolly
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for the Rittenhouse family

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry to hear about Ryan and Dawn's situation. They are in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Becky Clark
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jeff and Debbie Murphy
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

We are praying for you!

Micki Ranck
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Sending love

Brian McKee and Kristin Rock
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Catherine Cless
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Daniel Batchelder
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Liz and Ben Denlinger
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

Sending lots of love too xo

Tom and Janelle
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Dawn, Ryan, We love you guys and are believing God for a miracle and supernatural strength and provision. We are praying for you! -Tom & Janelle

