Hoops that bring kids to Jesus

More Than a Court,A Place to Change Lives





Basketball has done more than shape my life,it has saved it. It has given me purpose, connection, and a platform to share the love of Christ. For the past 15 years, I’ve seen firsthand how this game can open doors, break down barriers, and change lives in ways that go far beyond the court.





That’s why my wife and I took a bold leap of faith. We moved to South Carolina to serve as full-time local missionaries, using basketball as a way to reach the youth, broken homes, and families in need. We believe in meeting people where they are, and for so many kids, that place is the basketball court. It’s where they feel safe, where they find mentorship, where they develop not just as athletes, but as young men and women of character. And most importantly, it’s where they can encounter Jesus.





We are so grateful that Pleasant Grove Baptist Church has graciously opened its doors for this mission, allowing us to use their court for ministry. But there’s one problem, the court has no basketball goals. Without them, we can’t fully step into what God has called us to do.





We are asking for your help to raise $7,000 plus labor costs to install two basketball hoops at Pleasant Grove. But this isn’t just about goals this is about providing a place where kids can grow, develop, and hear the gospel.





This court will become:

• A hub for free basketball camps, teaching both skill and faith.

• A place for athletes to serve the community, mentoring the next generation.

• A foundation for an after-school program, where kids will not only develop their game, but also gain literacy skills, tutoring, and discipleship.

• A home for 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 leagues, where basketball is the bridge to something greater—learning what it means to walk with Christ.





For too long, I sat in church as just a hearer of the Word, but God called us to be doers (James 1:22). My wife and I are stepping out in faith to do just that—to serve, to invest, to disciple, and to give these kids and their families a place where they can encounter the love of Jesus.





Your donation isn’t just putting up two basketball hoops—it’s building a future for these kids, their families, and their faith. It’s creating a space where lives will be changed, where mentorship will happen, and where the gospel will be preached through the game of basketball.





Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us in this mission? Every dollar given goes toward something far greater than a court—it goes toward the transformation of lives.





Thank you for your support, your prayers, and for believing in the power of basketball to do so much more than just build athletes—it builds disciples.

In Christ,

Josh and Traci Cutler

Rise Up

Ministries