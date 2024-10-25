Iglesia Rio Poderoso Spruce Pine Recovery

Jesus said in MATTHEW 25:40 "Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters, you did for me." Please consider this as you read this introduction to a campaign on behalf of IGLESIA RIO PODEROSO. This community-based church is in desperate need of a roof and continued support following Hurricane Helene.



My name is Mike Goodman of High Point, NC. I am a retired NC school teacher and former US naval reserve officer. I have lived in my home in High Point since 1999 and in North Carolina since 1989. I attend First Christian Church of High Point but I am not staff, nor is this campaign affiliated with FCCHP. I simply provide this information should you wish to contact FCCHP and in so doing understand my motivations for starting this campaign.

Each of us saw the devastation to the Asheville area of NC. Until Hurricane Helene I didn't know IGLESIA RIO PODERO existed. Once I visited the church, however, and saw the devastation of the area, the reality hit home. Obviously the Biblical-level damage could have happened to me, to my home, to my community. All I can say is that by some act of God I didn't suffer from the storm but it left me thinking:



"NOW WHAT?"



Look, it is only human nature to move past the news cycle but I remind you that the needs of this community are ongoing. And while they are doing what they can, it is difficult for them to do this on their own. I am making a personal commitment to making Iglesia Rio Poderoso part of my regular giving and I ask you to consider this for yourselves.

IGLESIA RIO PODEROSO ("Church of the Powerful River") is a loving church with Hispanic roots in that area, in SPRUCE PINE, NC. RIO PODEROSO is a fellowship which serves the entire community of SPRUCE PINE. Pastor Rigo Blanco is my contact at IGLESIA RIO PODEROSO. Rigo and I are developing a trust that is quickly blossoming into a friendship. All I can say is: I've met the man and I trust him.



I have personally delivered some 1300 POUNDS of staple foods to RIO PODEROSO, along with "soft goods" like CLOTHING, PAPER GOODS but need your help in expanding and continuing that assistance. Additional assistance came from FCCHP and its 5 LOAVES 2 FISH food bank.

Clearly, each of you might be experiencing your own difficulties but I believe that iGLESIA RIO PODEROSO can be best served at this time with (first) a "stablization fund" and then a regular monthly supply of (80) 25 POUND BAGS of BEANS, RICE, CORN, WHEAT (2000 pounds) which they will distribute to the community. PASTOR RIGO assures me that this kind of assistance is both culturally appropriate and an effective means by which to deliver the largest amount of supplies to the devastated community of SPRUCE PINE. Obviously anything you give will be appreciated.

Any "stabilization" fund will first be used to maintain the physical structure of the church. The church is a humble building and I know, for example, that they need a new roof which will cost on the order of $35,000. In the end, your contribution has to be done with some level of trust and faith that Iglesia Rio Poderoso is using the funds in an appropriate way. I assure you that I will be in regular contact with Pastor Rigo to assure myself that this is the case. I will also be providing updates as to their successes.



Many of us are blessed with abundance while many of you are like the widow woman with her "2 mites". Without overwhelming your generosity, consider the two phases to this campaign:

1) Installation of a new roof

2) The ongoing maintenance of the community

While any donation is appreciated, please consider that 350 people giving $100 each will allow Iglesia Rio Poderoso to put on a new roof. Once that's completed, consider that current prices at one wholesale food supplier are $25.00 for pintos, $30.00 for black beans. We are not committed to any particular supplier but have found one that is both reliable as well as convenient to SPRUCE PINE.100% of your contribution will be used for the stated purpose. All overhead will be borne personally by me. I will do the purchasing and delivery of the food and will provide updates.

I encourage you to contact FCCHP (Dean, Danny S., Danny L., or Beth) at (336-454-5292) to learn more about what FCCHP offers the Triad region of central North Carolina and to assure yourselves that any donations will be faithfully delivered to RIO PODEROSO. Should you wish to contact Pastor Rigo directly you may visit them at 512 Summit Ave, Spruce Pine, NC, United States, North Carolina or call (828) 238-2956