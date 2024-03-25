Rineer Home Repair

Goal:
USD $60,000
Raised:
USD $13,485
Campaign funds will be received by Margaret Rineer
For 40 years, my mom, Margaret Rineer, has served the Lord by caring for others out of her home in Hatfield, PA. She has devoted her life to helping missionary kids and families, widows, and other individuals and families in crisis, all while raising our family of five kids with our dad, Rick, who God moved to Heaven in 2005. These years have been full of tremendous challenges and also tremendous blessings! God has provided in mind-boggling ways for her to continue to serve from the long-loved house that has been a haven and home to many over these years.
The past two years have been particularly challenging with intense medical crises for my youngest sister, Elisabeth, and more recently for my mom and sister, Rebekah. The three of them live and serve others together from the house. In April, it was strongly recommended that they have the house tested for mold. A certified inspector discovered dangerous levels of toxic molds that cause serious medical conditions, suppress the immune system and prevent healing. We were shocked, and continue to struggle reconciling this dire situation with the reality that just two years ago God miraculously provided for them to stay in their home after three extremely stressful years of uncertainty.
Mom, Elisabeth, and Rebekah needed to move out of the house. A family friend heard of their dilemma and offered to share her home with them until the mold remediation is complete. After much research and prayer, Mom contracted with a company to begin waterproofing the late 1700’s basement and later addition crawlspace. Once waterproofing is complete, the extensive mold remediation process will begin. The process includes wiping down every surface and object in the house and using high heat and powerful air purifiers to get rid of all mold spores.
The current waterproofing and mold remediation estimates exceed $45,000. Due to rust caused by water damage, the oil tank also needs to be replaced and relocated outside ($5,000+permit fee). The mold inspector also stated that any wallpaper needs to be removed, and cabinetry replaced, in the three oldest bathrooms (estimates being gathered). Everything about this situation is daunting, yet as Mom continually says, we know that our Heavenly Father is sovereignly in control and knows what we need before we ask (Matthew 6:8b).
The money raised by this fundraiser will go towards the costs of waterproofing, mold remediation, oil tank replacement, bathroom renovation, and other house remediation needed to ensure the home is safe for not only Mom, Elisabeth and Rebekah, but also the many who enter the doors and are ministered to in that special place.
The Lord blessed me with some extra funds . . . so I'm sharing some with you. God bless you and your ministries. :-)
Rineer Home Repair
Asking our Father to supply all your needs, spiritually, physically, and monetarily. Because of Jesus, Linda
Margaret , We are praying fervently for Elizabeth!
Margaret you are continually in my prayers. Love you!
I love you, and I’m so thankful for the ways that God has used you in my life and the lives of so many others. Praying that he provides physically spiritually and monetarily.
Praying for our Heavenly Father's compassionate care to be liberally poured out upon you and your family, Margaret.
Praying for the Lord to provide!
I'm so sorry you are going through such a difficult time. Continuing to pray for God's provision. Love, Laurie
Praying for you and trusting God to provide what you need to keep this amazing home and ministry safe!
March 25th, 2024
It’s been ten months since I started this site, and so much has happened in that time - many steps forward but also many hurdles and challenging situations. Before we go further, I must start by saying a huge THANK YOU to so many of you who have prayed for Margaret and generously given towards this immense need. Every gift has been a tremendous help and blessing!
To update you on the house, the basement waterproofing was completed and mold remediation done in several stages. Additionally, carpet was removed and bathrooms were stripped of wallpaper and cabinets. The final stage is small particulate cleaning, which is currently in process thanks to many who are giving of their time to help. Every square inch of the house, including every piece of furniture and every item on every shelf, must be precisely cleaned. It is a daunting task but being accomplished each day with help from many. Lord willing, Margaret, Rebekah, and Elisabeth will move back into a section of the house this coming Saturday, March 30.
While much work has been done, there is still much to do and the costs continue to pile up. In addition to the remediation costs, some furniture and household goods must be replaced, plaster repaired on several walls, paint, bathroom upgrades that must be completed, and the list continues. Please pray as we continue to ask for the Lord's provision for these needs.
