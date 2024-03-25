Rineer Home Repair

For 40 years, my mom, Margaret Rineer, has served the Lord by caring for others out of her home in Hatfield, PA. She has devoted her life to helping missionary kids and families, widows, and other individuals and families in crisis, all while raising our family of five kids with our dad, Rick, who God moved to Heaven in 2005. These years have been full of tremendous challenges and also tremendous blessings! God has provided in mind-boggling ways for her to continue to serve from the long-loved house that has been a haven and home to many over these years.



The past two years have been particularly challenging with intense medical crises for my youngest sister, Elisabeth, and more recently for my mom and sister, Rebekah. The three of them live and serve others together from the house. In April, it was strongly recommended that they have the house tested for mold. A certified inspector discovered dangerous levels of toxic molds that cause serious medical conditions, suppress the immune system and prevent healing. We were shocked, and continue to struggle reconciling this dire situation with the reality that just two years ago God miraculously provided for them to stay in their home after three extremely stressful years of uncertainty.

Mom, Elisabeth, and Rebekah needed to move out of the house. A family friend heard of their dilemma and offered to share her home with them until the mold remediation is complete. After much research and prayer, Mom contracted with a company to begin waterproofing the late 1700’s basement and later addition crawlspace. Once waterproofing is complete, the extensive mold remediation process will begin. The process includes wiping down every surface and object in the house and using high heat and powerful air purifiers to get rid of all mold spores.

The current waterproofing and mold remediation estimates exceed $45,000. Due to rust caused by water damage, the oil tank also needs to be replaced and relocated outside ($5,000+permit fee). The mold inspector also stated that any wallpaper needs to be removed, and cabinetry replaced, in the three oldest bathrooms (estimates being gathered). Everything about this situation is daunting, yet as Mom continually says, we know that our Heavenly Father is sovereignly in control and knows what we need before we ask (Matthew 6:8b).

The money raised by this fundraiser will go towards the costs of waterproofing, mold remediation, oil tank replacement, bathroom renovation, and other house remediation needed to ensure the home is safe for not only Mom, Elisabeth and Rebekah, but also the many who enter the doors and are ministered to in that special place.



