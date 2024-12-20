Dig with the Riescos

Dear Friends and Family,

We are the Riesco family and Mark 16 Ministries, and we are stepping out in faith on a new chapter of our journey. Just as Jacob in the Bible dug a well that became a source of life and provision, we believe God is calling us to dig a new well—a place where our family can grow, serve, and be the hands and feet of Jesus in a deeper way than ever before.

We are moving closer to our church home to establish a safe and stable base for our children, a place of ministry, and a foundation for our mission. We are excited for what God has ahead of us, and we are asking for your partnership in digging a new well—a place from which we can serve and build up the Kingdom of God.



Genesis 26:22 He moved on from there and dug another well, and no one quarreled over it. He named it Rehoboth, saying, “Now the Lord has given us room and we will flourish in the land.”

**Our Vision: Mark 16 Ministries and A Place to Serve and Grow**

Our vision for our ministry is to continue to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ around the whole world with miracles, signs, and wonders to win 10,000,000,000 souls and usher in the Second Coming of Christ. We believe this home will help us push forward toward this goal.

Our desire is to have a home that will not only be a refuge for our family but will also be a hub for ministry. We want a space where our children can be raised to know Jesus, grow in faith, and be equipped to serve others. It will be a place where we can host, teach, encourage, and pour out the love of Christ into our community. It is a place of generational impact, where we can invest in the next generation of believers.

**Why We Are Reaching Out**

We know that this vision requires both faith and action. We have faith that God is leading us, but we also understand that it takes partnership to make this dream a reality. We are inviting you to join us in faith as we take this step. Your financial support—whether large or small—will help us secure a home from which we can continue to serve with greater purpose and capacity.

**How You Can Partner with Us**

We are asking for your partnership in this step of faith. Your contribution will go directly toward moving expenses, and requirements for our move, which will serve as a foundation for our family and ministry. Every dollar is an investment not just in our family, but in the Kingdom of God, as it enables us to serve more effectively and provide a safe, loving space for our children to grow in the Lord.

We are confident that God will provide through the generosity of His people, and we are so grateful for any support you are able to offer. We are not in need of charity—we are in need of partnership. Together, we can dig a well that will bring life and hope to those around us for many years to come.

**Our Commitment to You**

Just as Jacob’s well became a place of lasting provision, our new home will be a base of lasting impact. We are committed to pouring out into the lives of others, serving our church, and raising our children to be leaders who reflect the heart of Jesus. This is not just a home for us—it is a launchpad for ministry, and we invite you to be part of that mission.

Thank you for considering partnering with us in this new season. We trust God will lead us, and we are excited to see how He will use this home as a place to bless others and expand His Kingdom.



With faith and gratitude,

The Riesco Family