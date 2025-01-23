Fuentes Family Barn Fire Recovery

I am starting a crowd source fund for my friends Rick and Sarah. Both wonderful people who work hard to help and share in the community by providing fresh foods and adoptive help rescuing animals. They own a nice farm in New Jersey and manage another next door. They adopt, rescue and livestock animals. Plenty of loved pets, hardwork and hobbies! Ricks youngest son just won best rooster at a recent 4H show! Rick is retired Msgt. U.S. Airforce and Sarah is a early grade School teacher. They put in countless hours to adopt, raise and support all sorts of farm animals! They own very large barns to help house, feed and protect their pets, animals and livestock. All resources go into their farms and maintaining the animals because its their dream life.

On the 17th of January, they had a barn fire. Rick went out at 4 AM to feed a bottle lamb that was rejected by its mother that was staying in an insulated pen for warmth. Rick noticed a light above him flickering outside. He at first assumed the barn cats might have pulled a light down in the loft. As he went upstairs to check he saw the office on fire. There was a hose up to the room for water, but it was frozen solid. It's been so dry this season that within a few minutes, it was clear it was no longer controllable. The fire spread quickly and cut off access to the fire exstingushers. Sarah, was coming in to do some work and saw the flames and immediately pulled up to the barn. They both went into the barn, while it was on fire, many times, in an effort to save animals. They saved most, but sadly lost 13 cats, 5 pigs, 2 goats, and over 60 chickens. Most of these animals were young and bottle baby pets. Aside from that, all of the milking equipment, a walk-in refrigerator, and most of the hay equipment parked under the barn overhang. An enormous amount of tools, used to help house, feed and manage the animals on the farm were damaged, as well as both structures and several tons of hay.

While going in and out, both Sarah and Rick distracted by the love and adrenaline to save their animals and pets, were unaware of their current burns from the rescue till Rick noticed Sarah didn't notice the back of her jacket on fire. Rick put it out with the only thing he had available, his hands, Rick unfortunately has severe burns because of trying to put Sarahs jacket out. After they got out of the barn and the fire deptartment arrived, they realized the extent of Sarahs injuries. Rick had severe burns on both hands and serious carbon monoxide poisoning but Sarah, however, had severe burns on both her legs, hands, and because her boots weren't laced, hot embers fell in, and as she kicked her foot stomping fire, embers worked their way onto her toes severely burning them.

In total, it's tough to estimate the amount of loss. They will never beable to replace the lost animals they loved. Both have agreed that after a healing period, they would like to continue their farm and keep rescuing and raising adopted pets. All donations received will go towards rebuilding a barn to house all the animals and towards farm equipment to maintenance the animals and feed them. If anything is left over, the rest will go towards medical bills and any surgery needs for recovery. Insurance declined, covering it because this isn't technically part of Fountain farms. The farm Rick manages next to his farm. Rick has coverage on the other business and thought he listed his barn as well, but it is clear there was an oversight and it did not. Its a mistake, that has left all the remaining surviving animals practically homeless. With the barn burned to the ground, there is no where warm and safe to house and feed the remaining adopted and rescued pets on the farm. We would like to give them their safety and security back.

So I am asking for help to save Rick and Sarahs dream! Their love and care of these animals did not diminish with this accidental fire. They both are hardworking and I don’t think we could choose better caregivers! They both sacrificed time and personal safety for the rescue of their animals and I believe that shows in the amount of efforts and losses that were put in while trying to rescue all of them from the fire.

Please help by donating and or sharing. We all appreciate any and all donations, prayers, well wishes and shares to help support these two in their recovery and rebuilding of their efforts in adopting and raising these animals.