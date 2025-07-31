Supporting the Richardson Family

Hi friends and family,

Before you read further, please keep this a secret from Katie and Cameron. We would love for this to be a surprise for them.

As many of you know, Katie and Cameron transferred two adopted embryos a few weeks ago that sadly didn't result in a pregnancy. We are all rallying behind them in prayer, but the financial burden of a second transfer is real. Embryo adoption is emotionally and financially demanding. Each transfer costs thousands of dollars out of pocket — not including medications, travel, and monitoring appointments. Katie and Cameron are committed to trying again. We'd love to surprise them with a chunk of money to help them fund a second transfer. Ultimately we ask for prayer and guidance as they decide their next steps. We know that the Lord is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us.

*Please do your best to keep this a secret, we'd love to surprise them!*

Thank you for your prayer and generosity. We know it will mean the world to Katie and Cameron!

With love,

Lindsey Peterson