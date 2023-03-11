Supporting Richard Bigo Barnett

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $20,316
Campaign funds will be received by Richard Barnett
Richard went to Washington DC on Jan. 6, 2021 to attend a political rally and peacefully protest, exercising his 1st amendment rights. As most of you know he was arrested and has been persecuted for exercising that right. Everything that can be done to break him, emotionally and financially has been done. Yet he still stands, unwavering in his commitment to our country that he loves. He needs your help! For both legal fees and personal survival! If you know Richard, have interacted with him on social media, you know his integrity, passion and love. Stand with Richard. Freedom isn’t free.
Sorry I wasn’t able to give sooner, but I’m sure you can still use this. God bless you and your family.
Thoughts and prayers for you and your family. Thank you for fighting the good fight.
Go forward we will never forget!
Richard you are always in my prayers. You are not forgotten! Please know you are in our thoughts even if you don’t hear from us. Stay strong Patriot. This nightmare is almost over. God Bless you.
Hey Rich, no longer on X but still supporting you, times are rough but I know they are rougher for you. But here's a little boost for you. Peace and Love my friend! Here's to Trump's election and your freedom!
Head up Bigo!!! #J6WithoutWarning
Praying for you!
Hope you're doing well. Do not want to use Western Union.
stay strong. people know you were just protesting and you had a right to do that. thank you for standing up for election integrity.
From your friends at Wholly Health on X
You’re a true hero. I’d like to also donate to all the other people that are still in prison or are experiencing terrible legal hardship. Is there a site that I could donate to you? You will still get the same amount that I’m giving you now.
As a fellow J6'er I've noticed your unwavering support for your fellow patriots via donations on this platform. Your ❤️ is bigo & your voice has been a guiding light to not cower to the lawfare by the DOJ.
