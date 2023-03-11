Campaign Image

Supporting Richard Bigo Barnett

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $20,316

Campaign created by Tammy Newburn

Campaign funds will be received by Richard Barnett

Supporting Richard Bigo Barnett

Richard went to Washington DC on Jan. 6, 2021 to attend a political rally and peacefully protest, exercising his 1st amendment rights.  As most of you know he was arrested and has been persecuted for exercising that right.  Everything that can be done to break him, emotionally and financially has been done.  Yet he still stands, unwavering in his commitment to our country that he loves.  He needs your help!  For both legal fees and personal survival!  If you know Richard, have interacted with him on social media, you know his integrity, passion and love.  Stand with Richard.  Freedom isn’t free. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Becky
$ 28.00 USD
4 days ago

Sorry I wasn’t able to give sooner, but I’m sure you can still use this. God bless you and your family.

Terri Gierer
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Thoughts and prayers for you and your family. Thank you for fighting the good fight.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
26 days ago

Go forward we will never forget!

Becky
$ 28.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry I wasn’t able to give sooner, but I’m sure you can still use this. God bless you and your family.

Terri Gierer
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thoughts and prayers for you and your family. Thank you for fighting the good fight.

Becky
$ 28.00 USD
2 months ago

Sorry I wasn’t able to give sooner, but I’m sure you can still use this. God bless you and your family.

Terri Gierer
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thoughts and prayers for you and your family. Thank you for fighting the good fight.

AngieB
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Richard you are always in my prayers. You are not forgotten! Please know you are in our thoughts even if you don’t hear from us. Stay strong Patriot. This nightmare is almost over. God Bless you.

Becky
$ 28.00 USD
3 months ago

Sorry I wasn’t able to give sooner, but I’m sure you can still use this. God bless you and your family.

Windman
$ 11.00 USD
3 months ago

Hey Rich, no longer on X but still supporting you, times are rough but I know they are rougher for you. But here's a little boost for you. Peace and Love my friend! Here's to Trump's election and your freedom!

Terri Gierer
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Thoughts and prayers for you and your family. Thank you for fighting the good fight.

Ron the Reminiscent
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Head up Bigo!!! #J6WithoutWarning

Terri Gierer
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Thoughts and prayers for you and your family. Thank you for fighting the good fight.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you!

Ian Scott Cullison
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Hope you're doing well. Do not want to use Western Union.

mark
$ 21.00 USD
4 months ago

stay strong. people know you were just protesting and you had a right to do that. thank you for standing up for election integrity.

Wholly Health
$ 463.00 USD
5 months ago

From your friends at Wholly Health on X

Terri Gierer
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Thoughts and prayers for you and your family. Thank you for fighting the good fight.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

You’re a true hero. I’d like to also donate to all the other people that are still in prison or are experiencing terrible legal hardship. Is there a site that I could donate to you? You will still get the same amount that I’m giving you now.

Gerald Powell
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

As a fellow J6'er I've noticed your unwavering support for your fellow patriots via donations on this platform. Your ❤️ is bigo & your voice has been a guiding light to not cower to the lawfare by the DOJ.

