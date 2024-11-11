Campaign Image

Justice for Free Speech

 USD $9,000

 USD $1,850

Campaign created by Mona Peglow

Campaign funds will be received by Richardson Bell, Jr

Imagine being publicly ridiculed, financially drained, and forced to defend yourself against a charge you never thought you’d face — all for standing up for your constitutional rights. This is exactly what happened to Richard Bell in the Commonwealth vs. Bell case. Although the unanimous verdict of not guilty completely exonerated Richard, the damage is far from over.

Richard Bell is a passionate advocate for free expression, engaging in peaceful, lawful demonstrations. Yet, his activism — expressed through his vehicle’s political signs and presence at polling locations — triggered a backlash of personal grievances. These grievances were eventually weaponized into a felony charge. Despite the favorable outcome, his reputation and finances have been deeply scarred, with over $8,000 spent in legal fees, all due to what many believe was a baseless, unjust prosecution.

This isn’t just about legal costs; it's about sending a message that personal animus has no place in our justice system. Your contribution will help Richard recover his legal expenses, allowing him to rebuild and continue standing up for his constitutional rights without fear of unwarranted retaliation.

Stand with us to reclaim justice and defend the right to free expression.


Chris Striker
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

TSAS
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Beverly Jones
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jerry and Kay Volman
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps a little.

Libby and Dave
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

The officials who prosecuted this baseless case should be held to account.

Laura
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Fight, fight, fight!

Scott
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you, Richard for your conservative values and for the wonderful signs you created for the conservative cause.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Freedom isn't FREE!! Richard, keep up the good fight.

Governor 1781
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I will remember this sad event when the next elections occur in Nelson County for local officials.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Fight, Fight, Fight

wtp
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

fundamental

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

SGP
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

