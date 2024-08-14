Campaign Image

Support for Rich Ussery

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $12,800

Campaign created by Jassen Froehlich

Campaign funds will be received by Richard Ussery

Support for Rich Ussery

Richard has been in a struggle with Pancreatic Cancer for months and is doing well. Rich is a stud and continues to amaze me with his strength. He has undergone chemo treatment and surgery but will require another surgery soon. He and his wife Kerri have incurred expenses as they travel back and forth to southern California for all his procedures. Both Rich and Kerri are strong in their faith that God has a plan and trust in him.

Rich is a dear friend to many of us and if you are like me, you want to help but feel powerless to do much. Please continue to uphold Rich in prayer. If you would like to show his family support in a tangible way please donate to his campaign.

Recent Donations
Show:
Brandy Sherrill
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Rodriguez Family
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Keep fighting Rich!

Valencia
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you

Molly Waite
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Mark and Satomi
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Frank and Susie
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending much love and continued prayers!!!

Chaddick family
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Thoughts and prayers for you and your family during this battle.

Weaver Family
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Get well soon buddy! You got this

Anonymous Giver
$ 1960.00 USD
4 months ago

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight. Proverbs 3:5,6 Keep fighting the good fight Rich! Love ya brother!!

Coleen Keiser
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Jennifer Ayres
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Mike and Aimee Spaulding
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Keep up the fight Richard!

The Mortons
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

S Reed
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Hernandez Family
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Brian Sherrill
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you and your family as you journey through this

Covey and Alicia Hebbard
$ 750.00 USD
4 months ago

Garland Family
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Soriano Family
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending prayers

Updates

Update #1

August 20th, 2024

It is tough to express how appreciative Rich and Kerri are for the support you all have given. Your generosity is humbling. Both Rich and Kerri were brought to tears when they realized the level of love and support from all of you. You have brought them great comfort in this campaign. May God bless each and every one of you and your families. Thank you.

