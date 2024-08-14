Support for Rich Ussery

Richard has been in a struggle with Pancreatic Cancer for months and is doing well. Rich is a stud and continues to amaze me with his strength. He has undergone chemo treatment and surgery but will require another surgery soon. He and his wife Kerri have incurred expenses as they travel back and forth to southern California for all his procedures. Both Rich and Kerri are strong in their faith that God has a plan and trust in him.

Rich is a dear friend to many of us and if you are like me, you want to help but feel powerless to do much. Please continue to uphold Rich in prayer. If you would like to show his family support in a tangible way please donate to his campaign.