Support for Rich Ussery

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $12,800
Campaign funds will be received by Richard Ussery
Richard has been in a struggle with Pancreatic Cancer for months and is doing well. Rich is a stud and continues to amaze me with his strength. He has undergone chemo treatment and surgery but will require another surgery soon. He and his wife Kerri have incurred expenses as they travel back and forth to southern California for all his procedures. Both Rich and Kerri are strong in their faith that God has a plan and trust in him.
Rich is a dear friend to many of us and if you are like me, you want to help but feel powerless to do much. Please continue to uphold Rich in prayer. If you would like to show his family support in a tangible way please donate to his campaign.
Keep fighting Rich!
Praying for you
Sending much love and continued prayers!!!
Thoughts and prayers for you and your family during this battle.
Get well soon buddy! You got this
Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight. Proverbs 3:5,6 Keep fighting the good fight Rich! Love ya brother!!
Keep up the fight Richard!
Praying for you and your family as you journey through this
Sending prayers
August 20th, 2024
It is tough to express how appreciative Rich and Kerri are for the support you all have given. Your generosity is humbling. Both Rich and Kerri were brought to tears when they realized the level of love and support from all of you. You have brought them great comfort in this campaign. May God bless each and every one of you and your families. Thank you.
