Support Cancer Survivors

Elizabeth, a recently diagnosed Cancer Survivor, has faced many challenges on her journey towards healing and acceptance that she was one of eight women with a diagnosis. However, a ray of 🅻︎🅾︎🆅︎🅴︎ shone through when she received a thoughtful box of toxin-free skincare products from her Oncology nurse . This gesture not only provided her with physical relief, but also let her know someone had gone out of their way to bless her.

As Elizabeth indulged in the healing skincare items, she felt a renewed sense of hope and the tears streamed down her face. Each product used was a gentle reminder that she was taking steps towards a healthier, toxin-free lifestyle.

As Elizabeth was healing, she was surprised by the calming pink balm's gentle yet effective formula. It provided relief from the radiation burns, and also surprised her doctor with its rapid healing properties.

As Elizabeth applied the nail balm to her sensitive cuticles, she felt a desire to pay this love forward.

And that is where you can step in and help. We want to bless ladies walking the cancer journey, with boxes of hope. Each box is a $40 value, and includes hydrating lip, nail, and body products, specifically formulated to heal the body as it goes through harsh treatments.

We also love to share pink balms to our local Oncology Center in memory of our dear friend, Lauri who lost the battle to cancer last Summer, and helped us Fundraise the previous years.

Each of these balms are $14, plus tax.

"Her fight is our fight!"

God bless your heart of love!

Felix, Rhoda, and Family