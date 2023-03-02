Campaign Image

Exposing corruption from the border to city hall and every dark crevice in between . Donations will go to travel , equipment and advertising . Every penny will be spent on producing the best content we can provide the public . From exposing kids drag shows to human trafficking RGVTRUTH is dedicated to show the reality of the times we live ....... very interesting times 


What value does RGVTRUTH bring to your life ? What's it worth to you ? That's how much you should donate 

Value for value ! 

Love you guys

Thank you, thank you for your amazing will, heart and dedication Whish I can give more!

Just watched Broken Border 1 and 2 with Gavin. Keep up the good work my brother.

You are a TRUTH PATRIOT, thank you for all you do. I know your in it because you love your country 🇺🇸America🇺🇸Cause you don’t get paid for reporting. GOD Protect & Bless you🙏🏼💗

