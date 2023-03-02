Exposing corruption from the border to city hall and every dark crevice in between . Donations will go to travel , equipment and advertising . Every penny will be spent on producing the best content we can provide the public . From exposing kids drag shows to human trafficking RGVTRUTH is dedicated to show the reality of the times we live ....... very interesting times





What value does RGVTRUTH bring to your life ? What's it worth to you ? That's how much you should donate

Value for value !