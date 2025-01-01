Help with Rex Stancil's Expenses

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $11,195
Campaign funds will be received by Rex Stancil
Thank you for your ongoing prayers and love for Rex Stancil as he battles a life-threatening condition. People who meet Rex may be immediately impressed with his stature, but those who know him understand the depth of his big heart, as demonstrated by a life and career of love for God and service to others. For the past 30 years, Rex has served the Lord in various pastoral and chaplain roles in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Alabama, Arizona and currently Iowa.
Now Rex needs our prayers, care, and support. Over the last 7 months, Rex has been dealing with a foot infection that went nearly to the bone forcing him onto long-term disability. Finally nearing full recovery from this setback, Rex was prepared to return to work at the end of December. However, what first presented as back pain led to the discovery of a staph infection that settled in the kidney and iliac artery, damaging its walls, causing an aneurysm. Rex needed an emergency procedure to place a temporary stent in the damaged artery. He has been hospitalized since December 20th and is currently awaiting better kidney function, as well as clearance of the infection and DVT (clot) in his right leg so that a 6-hour surgery can be carefully planned and executed to replace the damaged section of artery.
We are raising funds for Rex to cover his insurance deductible that resets in 2025 as well as missed income during his recovery. Your prayers and support in any amount will be greatly appreciated. If we all do what we can, we can lift the added financial burden so that Rex can focus on healing and recovery. May God bless you and your generous hearts!
***Important Note: Donations cannot be accepted from Iowa Code 68B.2 restricted donors, including persons seeking to do business with the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Any gifts from a restricted donor are not allowed under state law and will be immediately returned. If you are not sure if you fall into that category, please reach out to Leslie Beck at 515-988-4781 or the Madison County Attorney’s office for assistance. ***
John Vernon of Georgia can be contacted at 404-913-6625.
Thank you!
Praying for you!
"...by His stripes, you are healed " 1 Peter 2:24
May this small donation, combined with many others, help you during this rough patch.
Praying for you bud. Love you. George Marling
Love ya bud
Continuing to pray, Rex!
Standing with you in prayer and in faith. Carl & Kathy Sells
Praying for you!
Love you big guy.
Praying for you!
Prayers and warm wishes for continued and complete healing!
Prayers for your recovery
Praying for both Heather & Rex
Prayers for a full recovery!!
Praying that God continues to heal you and walk with you through this valley.
January 14th, 2025
Rex has been overwhelmed with everyone's prayers and generosity. Knowing that he has so many praying and supporting him has been a comfort during this ordeal.
Rex was home for 2 nights last week while awaiting surgery however he was rushed to the ER Wednesday morning so he is back in the hospital. He had a surgical procedure on Thursday inserting a blood filter (to prevent clots). It went well. Still in pain but being somewhat controlled via IV. Left Leg is numb and he can't lift it or walk. Kidney function has started to suffer but not dangerously yet, still watching.
The abscesses in his psoas muscle are still there, so he will remain on antibiotics to minimize risk for his future surgery to repair the damage from the aneurysm in his iliac artery on Dec 20th. Now the priority is to deal with his colon which is not working so he is off solid foods. The large hematoma is putting pressure on a lot of organs, so the doctors want to clear the colon and perhaps reduce the bloated torso. They do not think that will resolve the leg issue though. If it doesn’t resolve on its own in a few days, they may need to do emergency surgery to remove the hematoma to limit damage to the leg, but that will open him up to possible new infection, as well as delay the artery surgery. So please keep Rex in your prayers.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.