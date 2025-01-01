Help with Rex Stancil's Expenses

Thank you for your ongoing prayers and love for Rex Stancil as he battles a life-threatening condition. People who meet Rex may be immediately impressed with his stature, but those who know him understand the depth of his big heart, as demonstrated by a life and career of love for God and service to others. For the past 30 years, Rex has served the Lord in various pastoral and chaplain roles in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Alabama, Arizona and currently Iowa.

Now Rex needs our prayers, care, and support. Over the last 7 months, Rex has been dealing with a foot infection that went nearly to the bone forcing him onto long-term disability. Finally nearing full recovery from this setback, Rex was prepared to return to work at the end of December. However, what first presented as back pain led to the discovery of a staph infection that settled in the kidney and iliac artery, damaging its walls, causing an aneurysm. Rex needed an emergency procedure to place a temporary stent in the damaged artery. He has been hospitalized since December 20th and is currently awaiting better kidney function, as well as clearance of the infection and DVT (clot) in his right leg so that a 6-hour surgery can be carefully planned and executed to replace the damaged section of artery.

We are raising funds for Rex to cover his insurance deductible that resets in 2025 as well as missed income during his recovery. Your prayers and support in any amount will be greatly appreciated. If we all do what we can, we can lift the added financial burden so that Rex can focus on healing and recovery. May God bless you and your generous hearts!

***Important Note: Donations cannot be accepted from Iowa Code 68B.2 restricted donors, including persons seeking to do business with the Madison County Board of Supervisors. Any gifts from a restricted donor are not allowed under state law and will be immediately returned. If you are not sure if you fall into that category, please reach out to Leslie Beck at 515-988-4781 or the Madison County Attorney’s office for assistance. ***



John Vernon of Georgia can be contacted at 404-913-6625.

Thank you!



