Support a Building Purchase

Our Mission

At Revive Cold Brew, our mission is to create a welcoming and uplifting space in Northeast Ohio, where people of all ages can gather, connect, and feel at home. More than just a coffee shop, we are here to serve—to provide a safe, positive environment that fosters community, meaningful conversations, and personal growth.

A core focus of our mission is empowering local youth by offering spiritual guidance, purpose, and personal development opportunities. We aim to equip them with a foundation of faith, confidence, and practical life skills, helping them build a brighter future.

Our Vision

We believe in more than just serving great coffee—we’re committed to creating a social alternative to nightlife culture, where people can enjoy a night out with friends and family without the pressure to drink. We want to be an open-door haven—a welcoming space where those on the streets, those leaving bars, and those seeking a different atmosphere can come together in a safe, inspiring, and faith-centered environment.

Beyond our shop walls, our vision extends to community outreach and impact. We seek to partner with churches, schools, and businesses, providing a space for live music, faith-based gatherings, mentorship programs, and local meetings. Rooted in Christ’s love, our goal is to reach and uplift those who feel lost, offering them hope, support, and belonging.

Our Commitment to Northeast Ohio

To better serve the community, our doors will remain open late on Fridays and Saturdays, providing a safe, welcoming space for those looking for an alternative to bars. Through this, we hope to reduce drunk driving incidents while offering a warm, inviting environment where people can enjoy the city lights—without the nightlife pressure.

How You Can Help

We can’t do this alone—we need you! Your support, whether through donations, partnerships, or simply spreading the word, will help bring this vision to life. No contribution is too small, and every gift is a step toward building a stronger, safer, and more connected community.

Thank you for taking the time to read about our mission and for considering how you can be part of this journey. Together, we can make Revive Cold Brew a reality—a place of hope, purpose, and positive change in Northeast Ohio.

